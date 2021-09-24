Explore the unexpected. BMW Motorrad India announces third edition of the Indian National Qualifier for International GS Trophy 2022

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian National Qualifier rounds for BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 will be hosted across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Bhubaneshwar.
The winners of the qualifier rounds will compete at National Finals for 'Team India' position. Registration for the Indian National Qualifier is open to all male and female BMW GS Motorcycle owners in India.
Three winners of the Indian National Qualifier will proudly represent the country at BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 to be held in Albania. The winning team will be fully equipped by BMW Motorrad for the adventure ahead, flown to Albania and presented with a personal BMW GS motorcycle for each rider for duration of the event.
Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The GS Trophy is a perfect ode to the 'Spirit of GS' and we are delighted to offer pure adventure in the form of the third edition of the GS Trophy qualifiers for all our GS customers in India. Filled with intense challenges, riding prowess and team spirit the GS Trophy is a unique experience for all adventure seekers."
The Indian National Qualifier is held every two years and typically replicates challenges of the International GS Trophy. It is a multi-day competition with riders scoring points and leading to a final where top scorers compete for the three team positions.
