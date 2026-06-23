PRNewswire Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23: In a heartwarming initiative centred around dignity, choice, and inclusion, Express Baazar (Baazar Style Retail Limited / Style Baazar) partnered with Lions Club International and supported by Lions Club International Foundation for Project Muskan, welcoming 150 children from various orphanages to its Axis Mall store for a unique shopping experience. The initiative was designed to give children something often taken for granted--the freedom to choose. Instead of receiving pre-selected donations, the children were empowered to select products of their own preference, including clothing, essentials, snacks, and treats, creating a memorable experience of independence and self-expression.

Children aged between 8 and 15 years participated in the event and were accompanied by members of the Leo and Lions Clubs. Each child was paired with a Leo volunteer who acted as an elder sibling for the day, helping them navigate the store, make choices, share conversations, and enjoy lunch together. The experience fostered meaningful bonds while ensuring every child felt valued and included. Adding to the excitement, Express Baazar also presented special gifts to the children, making the day even more memorable. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Shreyans Surana, Managing Director, Express Baazar, said, "At Express Baazar, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to dream, choose, and feel special. Project Muskan beautifully aligns with our belief that retail can go beyond commerce and become a platform for creating meaningful experiences. Watching these children shop with confidence and excitement was truly inspiring. We are proud to partner with Lions Club in bringing smiles to so many young faces and creating memories that will stay with them for years to come."

Speaking about the vision behind the initiative, Aayush Bagla, Past Leo-Lion Board Liaison, Lions Clubs International, said, "Our target with Project Muskan is to make our young leaders of Leo and Lions Club experience empathy when they help the children shop, when they help the children choose and more importantly when they enable the child to enjoy and smile." Project Muskan reflects a shared commitment by Lions Club and Express Baazar to create positive social impact through experiences that foster confidence, empathy, and happiness. As the children left with their chosen purchases and cheerful memories, the initiative truly lived up to its name--bringing a genuine 'Muskan' to every face.

About Express Baazar Express Baazar is a value-focused retail chain committed to making quality fashion, lifestyle, and everyday essentials accessible to customers across India. With a growing network of stores and a customer-centric approach, the brand offers an extensive range of products at affordable prices while delivering a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience. Beyond retail, Express Baazar actively supports community initiatives that create meaningful social impact and contribute to the well-being of the communities it serves. About Lions Club International Lions Clubs International is one of the world's largest service organizations, with over 1.4 million members across more than 200 countries and geographic areas. Guided by the motto "We Serve," Lions undertake a wide range of humanitarian and community service initiatives focused on areas such as youth development, education, health, hunger relief, environmental sustainability, and disaster response. Through its Lions and Leo Clubs, the organization empowers volunteers and young leaders to create positive change and strengthen communities around the world.

About Project Muskan Project Muskan is a flagship community initiative led by members of Lions and Leo Clubs with the objective of bringing joy, dignity, and meaningful experiences to children from underprivileged backgrounds. By giving children the freedom to choose items of their own preference and pairing them with young volunteers for a day of companionship and care, the project aims to foster confidence among children while nurturing empathy and social responsibility among future leaders. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)