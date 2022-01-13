Extramarks brings renowned personalities Mithali Raj, Neha Dhupia, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana for its first-ever Fest Extramarks Weekender

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Extramarks, India's most trusted ed-tech giant, is all set to organise for the first time a two-day learning and recreational festival, 'Extramarks Weekender', on 15 and 16 January 2022 (12-4 PM).

Aimed to rediscover the joy of learning, the fest will have dedicated zones for learning & education, group counselling sessions and a live classroom by Extramarks, workshops & talks and a host of interactive games, entertainment & a lifestyle pop-up market.

Making this festival extra-special is the event line-up that brings together some of India's most inspirational personalities including actors, authors, and sports people like Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Mithali Raj amongst others, sharing their experiences around topics such as parenting, following one's passion, empowering children, mental health and more.

Speaking about the event, Actor, Model & Philanthropist, Neha Dhupia added, "I'm really looking forward to Extramarks Weekender, a timely and much-needed initiative for children and their parents. When the Extramarks team approached me to be part of this event and talk about how I balance my work and parenting life, I was immediately hooked to the idea. I believe it's a conundrum that most working parents deal with. I hope my views and experiences add value to their lives and parenting journey."

Actor, Filmmaker & Influencer, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, said, "Extramarks Weekender promises to be an 'Extra' special experience with learning and fun coming together like never before! How do you empower kids? How much freedom or power is too much for them? Is there an appropriate age to empower them? I'm going to be sharing my views on these and many more relevant questions at Extramarks Weekender."

For young learners and students, Extramarks brings Indian women cricket team captain, Mithali Raj to tell her passionate story of making her dream career come true. ODI and Test Captain - India's Women Cricket Team, Mithali Raj, said, "I'm super excited to be part of Extramarks Weekender, a unique festival where learning and fun come together. I'm hoping to inspire many young minds and parents as I share my journey from my hometown to the global cricket arena."

Extending the learning experience beyond textbooks and classrooms, Extramarks Weekender is a one-of-a-kind experience that is bringing together education, entertainment, and inspiration through noted impact creators, storytellers, and inspiring achievers across domains to talk about investing early, nutrition, mental health, parenting, creativity, photography, music, entrepreneurship, fitness, public speaking and many more. It will also address several pertinent topics like mental health, time management, nutrition consciousness in a fun and immersive manner to create a joyous, never-before experience.

Sharing her vision on the event, Neha Mishra - Vice President - Marketing (Experiences) - Extramarks Education, said, "With the EM Weekender, we're bringing together the most-loved influencers and personalities to spark conversations that are not just educational but also inspiring for teachers, parents and students. EM Weekender encourages students and parents to take some time off and experience the joy of knowledge through music, art, storytelling, and much more. The fest will be a guiding beacon that helps every attendee rediscover the joy of learning, one exciting virtual session at a time."

The 'Extramarks Weekender' is open to everyone and anyone. Interested participants can join through an exclusive register-only platform by scanning the QR code or visiting the official website (https://www.extramarks.com/experiences/weekender)

Stay tuned for more updates on (https://www.facebook.com/extramarkseducation) Facebook, (https://twitter.com/Extramarks?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor) Twitter, (https://www.linkedin.com/company/extramarks) LinkedIn, and (https://www.instagram.com/extramarks) Instagram

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)