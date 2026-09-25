PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: For professionals across India and the UAE weighing a move to Australia, F4MG says the thing that decides the outcome is not the visa program. It is who prepares the file. The firm has worked on Australian migration across India, MENA, the GCC, and the UAE region for more than 12 years, and reports a 99 per cent success rate on the Permanent Residency applications it takes on. Its founder, Burzin Nanavatti, known as Bz, has spent over 21 years in Australian immigration. He is also a public figure in the field, posting as Be Aussie with Bz to more than 156,000 followers on Instagram.

Australia runs its skilled migration on need. The country keeps published lists of the occupations it is short of, among them roles in healthcare, construction, IT, engineering and management, and it invites qualified people to fill them. A grant of Permanent Residency is the prize. It brings the right to live and work anywhere in the country, free public healthcare, schooling that ranks among the best in the world, and a path to citizenship after four years of lawful residence. For many in India, the appeal is stability. "Australia is the land of opportunity. It has everything inside its borders. The one thing it is short of is people," Bz said.

Most of these visas are points-tested. An applicant earns points for age, English, qualifications and work experience, and must pass a skills assessment for the occupation claimed. Small mistakes in that paperwork can sink an application, and the rules change often. That complexity has also drawn in operators who take a fee and disappear. People walk into the F4MG office believing they have already signed up, Bz said. The team checks the system and finds no record. Someone used the F4MG name, took the applicant's money and documents, and left. He raises the pattern often on his Be Aussie with Bz feed, where he calls these middlemen "Panwala Agents."

The people it happens to, he said, are often the ones who did their own research but trusted the wrong source. The cost is more than the fee. A botched or dishonest application can leave a record that makes the next attempt harder. F4MG's answer is to keep the work with registered Australian Migration Legal Practitioners, the lawyers licensed to lodge these cases, rather than commission agents with no legal standing. That distinction, Bz said, is the line between a file that is granted and one that costs an applicant years and thousands of dirhams. The firm works only on Permanent Residency and skilled migration. It starts with an honest check of whether a person qualifies, sets out the steps and the likely timeline, and handles the legal filing from start to finish. Where someone does not yet qualify, Bz said, the firm tells them so rather than take the fee. Details are at www.f4-mg.com.

"Call someone who tells you honestly whether you qualify, not someone who tells you what you want to hear," Bz said. "Do your research, but check the source." F4MG's head office can be reached on WhatsApp on +971 54 735 3330 or +971 50 880 4996 and at www.f4-mg.com. Bz posts as Be Aussie with Bz on Instagram at @be_aussie_with_bz and on YouTube. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)