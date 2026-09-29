PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28: Fab Capital helps diverse businesses, including Shark Tank India-featured companies, access debt capital for growth, working capital, and other needs. Unlike equity fundraising platforms, Fab Capital deals exclusively in debt, allowing businesses to raise capital without giving up ownership.

Fab Capital works with 60+ lending partners (banks, NBFCs, fintechs, private credit providers), onboarding new ones to expand offerings. Solutions include working capital, term, secured/unsecured business, supply chain, invoice discounting, purchase order, machinery, project, export/import finance; structured debt, private credit, lease rental discounting, and customized debt structures.

Fab Capital Founder & Director Banoth Shabari Nadh stated that ₹40 crore/month is an important milestone, not the destination. Their current focus is building the lender ecosystem, technology, and distribution muscle to ensure India's fast-growing businesses receive appropriate debt capital across all locations and sectors.