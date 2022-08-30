FairPlay News celebrates the spirit of achievement with the launch of "Khel Ja"

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): This inclusive campaign brings together for the first time Indian Olympians MC Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and International cricketers Mithali Raj, Sunil Narine, and Eoin Morgan.
FairPlay News' new campaign 'Khel Ja' encourages people from all fields of life to embrace themselves by being proud of their work, their passions, and most importantly their achievements unapologetically.
The dynamic ad film's core narrative is to be inspirational with a zealous tone and is the first-of-its-kind in the sports/gaming industry with the best of every field roped in together by the leaders of the sports and gaming industry, FairPlay News.
"We appreciate that stalwarts from every industry have come onboard to help resonate with a wider audience to facilitate change to be unapologetic about their determination to excel without any baggage. Khel Ja celebrates this drive to work hard towards being the best," said Director, FairPlay News.
The campaign's protagonists have all been at the top of their careers in their respective fields and imbibe the key message of being fearless in the pursuit of excellence. Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani are arguably the highest-rated actors we have in the industry at the moment and Saina Nehwal and MC Mary Kom have not only created history for sports with their talent and determination but have repeatedly shown women the possibility to excel by proving that it can be done first. Mithali Raj is almost synonymous to Indian Women's cricket in India and has continued to break barriers with sheer grit and resolve to drive change. Finally, Sunil Narine and Eoin Morgan both have respectively helped their teams achieve complete dominance on the world stage and are home team favourites in the Indian Premier League as well.
Saina Nehwal commented on featuring in the campaign, "Pushing boundaries has always been my motto, whether it's on the badminton court or in life. This ad campaign has taken 'unapologetically you' to another level, and I hope Fairplay News can inspire a much larger audience through their vision."
Ranbir Kapoor on his association with FairPlay News commented, "This ad will become very close to the people's heart because the determination and passion with which Fairplay News is motivating people is the story of every individual irrespective of their field. I am glad to be a part of this campaign."
"I have always stood by the principle of being unapologetic in whatever I do, whether it's off-screen or on screen. This campaign by FairPlay News gives so much hope to all those who are looking for motivation and is an ode to the women in every industry thriving and giving it their all," Kiara Advani signs off.
Fairplay is a fast growing multi-vertical group with a significant presence in all things sports, FairPlay News is the country's leading sports news and updates platform and a fairly new entrant in the Fantasy Category.
