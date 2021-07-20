Faiz Qureshi produces Neer Punjabi's Song"Delhi Waaliye" Ft silky shillu directed by Shanty Kanwar

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/ThePRTree): With the different genres of songs taking up the industry, Faiz Qureshi founder of Reddwings Productions produced a new fun party song 'Delhi Waaliye' sung by Neer Punjabi Project By RTM Entertainment Nirdesh Tyagi, Anshika Dixit.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the producers released the song after lockdown. The music industry's trends are constantly shifting, and new concepts are offered every year.

Inspired by current events, Neer Punjabi chose to create such a song that would make youth groove on its beats. This party hit music video stars Silky Shillu as the main actress and is directed by Lil Big (Shanty Kanwar). J Jind composed the music for the song, Shah Deep wrote the lyrics, and Chintu Beat is the rapper. Parikshit Gosain is the line producer while Harmeet S Kalra is the song editor, and Savin Communication Private Limited is the digital media partner.

The music video was shot over three days at three different club settings in Chandigarh to achieve the right location. Russian dancers were included in the video to give it a more international feel. The dancers in the video are a mix of Indian and Russian.

The song includes a number of unique techniques, such as fire breathing, bar juggling, and laser shots, that have never been seen before in a Punjabi song. Sharad Arora's Colourist Makeup Studio provided the make-up artists from Delhi for the video to help international models and the singer to get ready.

This piece of music is impossible to ignore since it will put you in a party atmosphere even if you are feeling down. The music may inspire you to add some joy to your day. This tune is ideal for working out, driving, listening to DJs, or even going for a walk.

Apart from this song, Faiz Qureshi is also working on other songs with director Lil Big (Shanty Kanwar) and singer Neer Punjabi. Also, he has signed some big projects with renowned Bollywood singers. Soon, the song 'Delhi Waaliye' will be out on the digital platform and is expected to receive positive feedback from the audience.

