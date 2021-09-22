Fantasy sports platform Howzat signs Suresh Raina as brand ambassador

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Howzat, Junglee Games' leading fantasy sports platform, has signed former Indian international cricketer Suresh Raina as a brand ambassador to promote its brand among sports lovers across the country.

One of the best middle-order batsmen to have played for Team India, Raina also plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and is followed by millions on social media.

The reliable middle-order batsman's partnership with (https://www.howzat.com/cricket/indian-t20-league.html) Howzat is sure to attract a huge number of cricket fans to the platform and further solidify Howzat's position as the most rewarding fantasy sports app in India. Raina will be the latest Indian celebrity endorser and ambassador for Howzat, which also boasts of brand ambassadors like Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan.

Expressing his excitement about the association, Raina said: "Howzat reminds me of the days when as a young boy in Muradnagar, I would earn rewards for winning local tournaments with my team, which made playing cricket more exciting and fun. It's a wonderful app that lets me engage with fans from all over India who share my love for cricket. Creating teams on Howzat and challenging cricket lovers from across the country to a test of skills on a daily basis has become an obsession with me lately. I really love the app -- it's my favourite in the fantasy space. I say this as a user first, and now also as a proud brand ambassador."

Bharat Bhatia, VP of Marketing at Junglee Games, commented on the big partnership: "We're super excited about Suresh Raina joining Howzat as one of our brand ambassadors. He has made a phenomenal contribution to Indian cricket over the years and is loved across the country for that. His endorsement of Howzat is going to catalyze our brand's growth. Howzat is on a mission to deliver the most rewarding fantasy sports experience to sports lovers across the country. We're happy to announce that from now on, cricket lovers can challenge the legendary cricketer in (https://www.howzat.com/fantasy-cricket.html) fantasy cricket contests on Howzat and win cash prizes by beating his teams."

Suresh Raina is considered one of the best game finishers to have graced the game of cricket. He has been a household name in the country since he was first selected for the Indian team in 2006. One of Raina's many achievements is playing a pivotal role in India's historic World Cup victory in 2011.

He is the first Indian batsman to make a century in all three formats of international cricket and the first-ever player to score 5,000 runs in the IPL. He is also one of the best fielders globally and holds the record for the most catches (104) in the IPL. Raina retired from international cricket in August 2020.

Howzat is a fantasy sports platform owned by India's leading skill gaming company Junglee Games. It offers sports fans an exciting fantasy sports experience by combining sports, skills, and cash prizes. Users can select their own virtual teams in cricket, football, and kabaddi on Howzat by selecting players from real teams playing matches in the real world and compete with other users for cash prizes. The platform is legally certified, secure, and trusted by 10 million regular fantasy sports players from all over India.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)