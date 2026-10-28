VMPL New Delhi [India], October 27: Fanwizz Private Limited is positioning Masters Pro T20 as a long-term sports investment platform, combining franchise ownership, central revenue participation, global media distribution and a proposed public listing roadmap. The inaugural season shall take place in January 2027. The six founding franchises are being valued at approximately ₹45-50 crore each, implying an aggregate franchise valuation of ₹270-300 crore. The League's indicative valuation is estimated at ₹300-350 crore with a potential to be valued between ₹1,200-1500 crore in the first three to four seasons. Avishek Mazumdar, Founding Partner, Fanwizz Private Limited, said "We see Masters Pro T20 as a long-term investment in the business of sport. The opportunity is to build a valuable sporting property with sustainable commercial revenues, meaningful franchise participation and the potential to create value over multiple seasons. Cricket is the platform, but the investment thesis is about building an enduring sports business."

An Innovative New Format of T20 Masters Pro T20 introduces a first of its kind, innovative four-innings format promising to be a premium sporting experience setting new benchmarks in legends cricket. A super exciting format, a premium sporting fan experience and an ambition to set new benchmarks in legends cricket. Each team will bat for two separate innings of 10 overs, with the higher aggregate score determining the winner. An optional Super Sub, allowing each team to permanently replace one player from its original playing XI after both teams have completed their first innings, adds a new tactical dimension to the contest.

A Distinctive Franchise Ownership Model Under the proposed commercial structure, 80% of the League's central revenue pool, comprising central sponsorship, broadcast and media rights, and gate receipts, will be distributed equally among the six founding franchises. Each founding franchise is also proposed to receive a 6% equity stake in the League-operating company at the pre-IPO stage, subject to definitive agreements and applicable approvals. A Proposed Public Listing and Value-Creation Roadmap Masters Pro T20 will operate through a subsidiary of Fanwizz Private Limited. Fanwizz is targeting a public listing after Season 3 and before Season 4, at an indicative valuation of ₹1,000-1,200 crore. Under the proposed framework, 80% of IPO proceeds are intended to be distributed equally among the six founding franchises, subject to the final transaction structure, approvals and applicable legal and regulatory requirements. These are proposed targets, not assured outcomes.

"Our vision is to build a scalable sports business with a strong commercial framework and a long-term perspective. Through central revenue sharing, proposed equity participation and a potential public listing, we aim to align franchise owners with the growth of the overall property," added Salman Khan, Co-Founder, Fanwizz Private Limited. Global Media and Commercial Potential Masters Pro T20 is targeting worldwide distribution across linear television and digital platforms, including OTT services and YouTube. The combined reach across television, digital and social media is projected at approximately one billion, creating potential opportunities for sponsors and commercial partners across markets. This is a target and not a guarantee of unique viewers or confirmed distribution.

Through Masters Pro T20, Fanwizz aims to build a distinctive sporting property offering franchise owners and commercial partners opportunities to participate in the long-term development of legends cricket. About Fanwizz Fanwizz Private Limited is an emerging sports venture focused on developing innovative sporting properties, strengthening fan engagement and creating opportunities across the sports ecosystem. Guided by its philosophy, "Curating Fanatics. Empowering Grassroots," Fanwizz aims to combine sport, technology, entertainment and commercial innovation to build sustainable sports platforms. www.fanwizz.com www.mastersprot20.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)