NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 7: Healthy snacking brand Farmley has announced the winners of its 30-day 'Daily Fuel Challenge', a gamified healthy eating initiative conducted through April 2026. The campaign encouraged consumers and creators across the country to create and share one recipe reel a day using products from the brand's limited-edition Daily Fuel Box. More than 50 creators and consumers participated in the initiative, with several completing all 30 days of recipe-based content creation. Farmley also sold over 500 Daily Fuel Boxes during the campaign window. Participants ranged from everyday home cooks to creators with audiences exceeding 200,000 followers. As the challenge progressed, participants began interacting with each other, exchanging recipes, and amplifying fellow creators' content, eventually forming an online community referred to as the 'Intentional Food Club'.

The challenge concluded with 27 winners across multiple participation tiers receiving rewards including a PS5, Dyson Airwrap, and Decathlon vouchers worth INR 14 lakh in total. The campaign generated over 1,000 user-created recipe reels, 4.5 million+ views, and 7,000+ follower growth during the campaign period. Aman Gupta, Head of Marketing, Farmley, said, "The idea behind the Daily Fuel Challenge was to create stronger behavioural engagement around healthy snacking. We wanted to move beyond one-time product trials and encourage consumers to actually build everyday habits around the products. The challenge format made healthy eating more interactive, consistent, and community-driven." He added, "What stood out for us was the level of organic participation the campaign created. Participants were not just posting content for rewards, they were building routines, exchanging ideas, and motivating each other throughout the 30 days. That kind of genuine advocacy is extremely valuable for a brand."

Designed to encourage repeat consumption and daily engagement, the Daily Fuel Box comprised Farmley's Chia Seeds, Original Trail Mix, and Power Up Seed Mix along with recipe cards, a ceramic bowl, wooden scoop, fridge magnets, star stickers, and a bingo-style tracker. The challenge aimed to make healthy eating more interactive while helping consumers incorporate seeds and mixes into their everyday routines. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)