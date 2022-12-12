Fat Tiger to invite entrepreneurs to opt for their franchise store

Aim is to boost the Entrepreneurial Passion along with their Business Strategy. Individuals to choose from a variety of Franchise Options

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/PNN): Fat Tiger, an Indian home-grown restaurant, announced their upcoming campaign.

The company is inviting entrepreneurs across the country to come and try and opt for their franchisee. Fat Tiger is a modern restaurant serving internationally acclaimed beverages and skillfully made momos to India with options for wholesome meals. It specialises in momos, burgers, drinks and more.

Fat Tiger has emerged as the world's first-of-its-kind, modern QSR and Cafe chain with its 45+ outlets located in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Dehradun, etc.

In its latest endeavour, the company aims to infuse budding entrepreneurs' passions. People can choose from various options varying in investment size and real estate required. Fat Tiger Mini offers a 16-18 Months ROI with an investment of up to 16 lakhs Franchise Fee(FF). The next option is Fat Tiger Mini with 18 Months RO1 and an Investment of 30 lakhs+FF.

The last option Includes a full-fledged Fat Tiger Cafe ranging in about 1000-2000 sq ft. carpet area seeking an investment of 50 Lakhs, offering ROI of 24 Months.

The three variants are available for immediate purposes, and the company is looking for interested entrepreneurs. The company is banking on its High-Budget Marketing, Low Capex Involvement, High ROI and Competent Team. The company also provides end-to-end assistance, help setting up the complete outlet, Hiring efficient staff, Marketing support, and much more.

Addressing the announcement, Sahil Arya & Sahaj Chopra, Co-Founders and Directors at Fat Tiger, said, "Fat Tiger is a modern take on momos and beverages. We are excited about onboarding fresh talent as competent minds joining us will help us steer in the industry. We hope the initiative will be a hit among budding entrepreneurs, and as a result, we will scale higher. We are excited to embark on this journey and hope to win the love and trust of our customers."

Fat Tiger's hot beverages, especially boba beverages, are a novelty offering, joined by various varieties of momos. It is the first Indian brand to bring middle-class consumers modern teas, dim sums and oriental meals at humble prices. The brand aims to bring happiness to its consumers in the most flavourful, sustainable and superior fashion.

