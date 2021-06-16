Father's Day Sale: Shop and get voucher worth Rs. 1,000 on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): With Father's Day just around the corner, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering customers gift vouchers up to Rs. 1,000 on select items. The offer is valid on a gamut of products like (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/mobile-phones.html)mobile phone, laptop, home appliances, fitness equipment and much more.

As a part of the (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/sale-days.html)Father's Day Sale, smartphone offers, cashback offers, and attractive discounts are available on the EMI Store. The site-wide sale is scheduled to end on June 20, 2021. If you are looking for a last-minute gift, shop online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store on No Cost EMIs, zero down payment, and get everything home delivered within a day or two*.

Some of the top-selling products on EMI Store which can be considered for gifting are:

* Mobile phone on EMIs starting Rs 999

* Smartwatch on EMIs starting Rs 1,125

* Cameras on EMIs starting Rs 1,057

* Music speakers on EMIs starting Rs 1,600

Those who live in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata can shop online for mobile phone and other products on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

The EMI Store enables you to shop online from your favourite stores nearby on No Cost EMIs. You can buy a suitable gift this Father's Day in 3 easy steps:

1. Log-in to your EMI Store account using the registered mobile number, choose the preferred mobile phone and add it to the cart.

2. At the payment window, safely verify the purchase with an OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

3. Review terms and conditions, and then click on 'Buy Now'. The purchase is complete, and the gift will be home delivered without any additional cost*

This is a limited period offer, so don't miss these attractive deals on the EMI Store.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers an abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)