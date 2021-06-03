fbb to offer Flat 40 percent off on men's shorts on this World Shorts Day

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): fbb has always believed in offering best of fashion at best of prices. Shorts always have been an epitome of comfort. fbb brings you the World Shorts Day this 5th & 6th June and celebrates the official attire of 2020-2021.
#ShortsIsTheNewSexyyy because we have been living on shorts, literally. World Shorts Day is one of the biggest events for fbb; our customers wait for this event as we put out best of our Shorts range unbelievable discounts.
This World Shorts Day, customers have the luxury of choosing from a wide range of shorts at Flat 40% off. This World Shorts Day, we are celebrating the fact that we are always in shorts, be it for our official meetings or our workout routines. From virtual dates to binge watching from the couch.
Talking about the initiative, Pawan Sarda, Group CMO-Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group says, "As a brand and even for our customers it's the most awaited event. We always have so much excitement to roll out this event. This year, Shorts have become an essential product when it comes to clothing. It's become sexy as we pair it with different top wear for our daily routine. One can actually shop their favourite pairs from the safety of their home or as per the city guidelines they can also visit their nearest store."
fbb, India's fashion hub is redefining affordable fashion since 2008. From elegant office wear to daily essentials, from versatile ethnic wear, comfortable home wear to stylish new range of active wear, fbb curates exclusive designs for its audience under its own private labels.
The brand has strong presence across all metro cities, mini metros and also penetrates well in tier II cities. fbb has created mega shopping properties such as 'fbb Has It All', 'fbb blend it like Kat', 'Sara ka Sara' and 'Yours Cutely'. fbb offers refreshing fashion trends at pocket friendly prices.
