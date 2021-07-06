FBL contributes Vitamin D3 capsules for 2 Lac Maharashtra Police Personnel for the second time

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI/The PRTree): "Protect Our Protectors" continues to support the immunity of our Corona Warriors for the second consecutive year, Fermenta Biotech Limited has donated Vitamin D for the benefit of Maharashtra Police personnel, as part of its initiative "Help Protect Our Protectors".

2,00,000 members of the police force benefitted from the activity and were supplied with Vitamin D3 capsules (DV 60K®).

A total of 16,00,000 capsules were donated, such that each beneficiary received two months' supply of the recommended dosage of Vitamin D3.

As India recovers from the second wave of COVID-19, our essential services, including the police force, have been working around the clock to selflessly ensure the safety of our citizens.

Even as the importance of immunity is underlined in these times, Vitamin D is proven to play an important role in immune support as well as reducing the risk and severity of respiratory infections. Alarmingly, around 90% of the population in India suffers from low levels of Vitamin D.

The "Help Protect Our Protectors" initiative is a part of the Corporate Social Responsibility programme of Fermenta, India's only manufacturer of Vitamin D3 and a leading player globally. It is an endeavour to contribute towards the protection of those who work tirelessly for guarding our health, even at the cost of endangering their own. This initiative aims to help support the immunity of the police force during the pandemic.

Commenting on the initiative, Prashant Nagre, Managing Director, Fermenta Biotech Limited said, "At Fermenta, we are grateful towards our Corona Warriors and salute their courageous efforts. The Help Protect Our Protectors initiative started last year as a small way of appreciating our Corona Warriors, and we are proud to extend it this year as well. As individuals and as an organization, we continue our shared struggle against the pandemic and our collective determination keeps hope alive during these challenging times. Fermenta is honoured to contribute Vitamin D for the health of Maharashtra Police personnel."

Brijesh Singh, Spl. Inspector General of Police (Admin), Maharashtra State, commented,

"We express our gratitude for Fermenta's gesture of donating Vitamin D for our police force. At a time when their immunity remains an area of concern, the supply of Vitamin D will surely go a long way in ensuring the health of our colleagues. On behalf of Maharashtra Police, I sincerely thank Fermenta for its generosity at a time when we all need to stand together to fight COVID-19."

For more information about the Company and its businesses, please visit their website (https://www.fermentabiotech.com)

