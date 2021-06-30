Federal Soft Systems appoints Kishore Kumar Yedam as the new CEO

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/SRV Media): FSS (Federal Soft Systems) announces the gracious welcoming of Kishore Kumar Yedam on board as the new CEO to support the organization's future growth.

He will contribute towards enhancing opportunities in terms of innovation and development. He joined FSS with an impressive 21 years of extensive industry experience. Prior to this, he served as the Global Sales Head at Xmplar Management Solutions.

His earlier stints include leadership with big companies such as Ramco, Blueprint, and HTC Global. Kishore will be based in India and will be in charge of the FSS's global new initiatives. He is a veteran who has expertise in overseeing multimillion-dollar projects involving cloud solutions, business process automation, and ERP products in the roles of sales, presales, ERP implementations, project management, and client engagement.

Kishore Reddy, Director of Federal Soft Systems, said "The Board is extremely delighted to welcome Kishore to FSS, and we look forward to working closely with him and with the existing executive team. Kishore's experience will support FSS's future growth, and we look forward to the successful business transition to the next level."

FSS is a digital transformation and IT services company assisting corporates in improving their digital presence and experience by providing exceptional business solutions and customer value globally. FSS enables highly skilled IT personnel across a range of technologies and domains to compete in the marketplace. The services offered by FSS include application development and support, staffing and recruitment, BPO, and payroll process. FSS also has two prominent engagement models - turn-key engagement and extension engagement.

In a turn-key engagement, FSS commits to being the integral application partner by collaborating for strategizing, designing, and developing a unified solution for a business problem. The solution is then designed, built, tested, and refined until it is ready for delivery and deployment. Also, clients, in general, have an in-house application development department, but they require assistance with specific problems at times. In a team extension engagement, FSS provides appropriate representatives from the FSS squad on a contract basis.

FSS's long list of collaborations and core value expertise ranges from banking and financial services, insurance, health care, and life science, retail and consumer products, media and entertainment, telecom and internet services, manufacturing and logistics, product and engineering services, and hi-tech and ed-tech.

