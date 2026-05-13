VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, recently hosted a special interaction between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Anshul Kamboj, and Sanju Samson, and the Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team, captained by Rahul Ramugade and associated with the Paralympic Committee of India. As part of FedEx Cares, the company's global community engagement program, the session created an opportunity for members of the Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team to meet and interact with CSK players through conversations around resilience, determination, and a shared passion for cricket. Representatives from FedEx leadership, including Kami Viswanathan, president, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA), FedEx, and Suvendu Choudhury, vice president, Operations and Planning and Engineering, India, FedEx, also participated in the interaction.

"Some of the most inspiring stories in sport are not always seen under stadium lights," said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of Marketing, Customer Experience, and Air Networking, MEISA, FedEx. "Our partnership with Chennai Super Kings has always been rooted in the ability of cricket to connect people, and this interaction reflected that in a meaningful way. The spirit of sportsmanship on display made the occasion especially memorable." Mr. Devendra, president, Paralympic Committee of India quoted: "The Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team has shown incredible grit and dedication in honing their skills, and this session serves as a testament to their hard work. We are grateful to FedEx and Chennai Super Kings for recognizing the immense effort our athletes put into the game despite the unique challenges they face. This interaction, centered on resilience and determination, provides our players with the inspiration needed to continue elevating their game and representing the spirit of para-sports with pride."

The initiative reflects the continued commitment of FedEx to building meaningful community connections through the power of sport. About FedEx: Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date. About Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the most successful and widely followed franchises in the Indian Premier League. Founded in 2008, the team represents the city of Chennai and plays its home matches at the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk. CSK is known for its consistency, having qualified for the playoffs in the majority of seasons it has participated in, and has won multiple titles.

About Paralympic Committee of India Established in 1994, The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is the apex premier national body responsible for the promotion and development of para sports across India. Officially recognized by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Government of India, PCI operates as the sole National Paralympic Committee and National Sports Federation dedicated to empowering athletes with disabilities. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)