NewsVoir Perumbavoor / Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 7: Operation Toofan Strikes at the Perumbavoor, Kerala: In one of the most closely watched ground actions of Operation Toofan -- India's largest anti-narcotics mission -- Kerala's Home & Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala led a sweeping crackdown in Perumbavoor, Asia's plywood capital, a town whose industrial reputation had been quietly hijacked by a narcotics network operating in the shadows of its migrant labour economy. The Minister announced the formation of a dedicated Special Task Force in his recent visit to Perumbavoor on Friday, 03 July, 2026. The force is to be led directly by the State Police Chief, to coordinate anti-narcotics operations across the state and to dismantle drug networks that operate across state lines. Additional police personnel will be deployed in Perumbavoor to reinforce the crackdown.

The efforts of ACP Hardik Meena, a young IPS Cadre Officer, who had been handpicked by the Minister to lead the enforcement efforts on the ground in Perumbavoor, earned the praise of all present. What sets this ground action apart is its explicit refusal to let migrant workers bear the stigma of a trade they had no part in. The Minister was unambiguous: the narcotics network had exploited migrant labourers as cover, and it is this web -- not the workers themselves -- that Operation Toofan targets. In a gesture that resonated widely, the Home Minister addressed migrant workers directly in Hindi, administered an anti-narcotics pledge to them personally, and awarded "Toofan Warrior" badges to migrant worker representatives at Kandanthara Bhai Colony. The entire population of Perumbavoor -- residents and migrant workers alike -- was declared "Toofan Warriors" by the Minister, a symbolic move signalling that the fight against narcotics is a shared civic identity, not a dividing line between local and outsider.

The response from the migrant worker community has been notably warm. Long conversations between the Minister and workers at the colony, the Hindi-language pledge, and the direct engagement by senior police officers and elected representatives together signalled an approach workers welcomed -- one that treats them as partners in reclaiming the town's name, not suspects in its problem. State Police Chief Rawada Asad Chandrasekhar said no narcotics network can survive when an entire community mobilises against it. Thirty-five hospitals have expressed willingness to join the "Toofan Care" initiative, following Angamaly Little Flower Hospital's lead as the first to partner. Thousands -- including elected representatives, police officers, community organisation leaders, students, and business figures -- took part in the "Toofan Jagaran" rally, which culminated in a mass anti-narcotics pledge and march through the municipal stadium.

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