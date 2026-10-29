VMPL New Delhi [India], October 29: Diwali plans have a way of growing beyond the shopping list. Whether it is finding something new to wear, picking out jewellery for loved ones, or making time for a day out with family, the best outings are often the ones where there is something for everyone. This festive season, Felix Plaza, Gurugram's emerging retail and lifestyle destination, brings together shopping, dining, entertainment and cultural experiences, making it an easy choice for a family outing in New Gurugram. Ashok Vatika Brings the Cultural Spirit of Diwali to Felix Plaza Inspired by the Ramayana, Ashok Vatika adds a cultural dimension to the festive celebrations at Felix Plaza. With Ashok tree-inspired decor, lotus motifs and traditional Indian artwork, the installation celebrates hope, devotion and resilience.

Festive Discoveries with Pushpanjali and Palmonas Adding to the seasonal retail experience, Pushpanjali and Palmonas feature dedicated cart displays at Felix Plaza. Pushpanjali brings its festive offerings into the wider shopping mix, while the Palmonas display offers another opportunity to discover jewellery, complemented by customer return gifts. Together, these activations add smaller points of discovery to the festive visit, allowing shoppers to explore seasonal offerings alongside the mall's wider retail selection. The Jewel Fest Combined Jewellery, Styling and Interactive Experiences On 24 and 25 October, The Jewel Fest brought jewellery discovery and interactive experiences together. Visitors explored participating jewellery stores, attended styling sessions and enjoyed jewellery investment talks. On 24 October, visitors also got to experience a session featuring Deepti Agarwal, CEO of Kiaan Gems. The programme on 25 October included a mental health and lifestyle talk by life coach Kanika Jain, alongside pre-Karwa Chauth games and live singing across the two-day event. Jewellery cleaning, ear piercing, a nail bar, bedazzled art and a charm bar further expanded the experience beyond conventional shopping.

Leading Fashion and Lifestyle Brands Under One Roof Felix Plaza brings together established Indian and international brands across fashion, footwear, beauty and lifestyle. Visitors can browse labels such as H & M, Marks & Spencer, Westside, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Lifestyle, alongside ethnic wear, sportswear, accessories and beauty destinations. This breadth of choice caters to different styles, age groups and festive shopping needs, whether visitors are looking for occasionwear, everyday essentials or gifts. Dining Options for Every Kind of Outing Dining adds another dimension to the Felix Plaza experience, with 20 food and beverage outlets spanning cafes, restaurants and a dedicated food court. Take a coffee break as a visitor at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Chaayos or Third Wave Coffee, or opt for a sit-down meal at Nando's, Punjab Grill and other outlets. Additionally, the food court further brings together popular food chains, offering choices for different tastes and occasions. With options ranging from a quick bite to a family meal, visitors can easily make dining part of their festive outing.

One Destination, Different Diwali Plans Felix Plaza brings fashion, lifestyle, dining and entertainment together under one roof. With 100+ shops across 26+ categories, Felix Plaza is New Gurugram's one-stop destination. Whether family members have different shopping lists or simply want to spend time together, the variety makes it possible to combine several plans in a single visit. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)