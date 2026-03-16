VMPL Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 16: Femto Green Hydrogen Ltd. (www.femtogreenhydrogen.com), an India-based research and development company focused on decarbonization solutions for the petroleum and energy sectors, has initiated Research Partnership discussions with the Center for Research and Education in Advanced Transportation Ecosystems (CREATE) at Purdue University, Indiana, USA. Dr. Manoj Patankar, Director of CREATE, has been associated with the evaluation of Femto's proprietary technology for improving diesel fuel efficiency and reducing emissions for the past three years. His research findings were documented in the article titled "Terahertz Treatment of Automotive Diesel Achieves Consistent Improvements in Fuel Economy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions."

According to the evaluation, Femto's technology demonstrated an 18%-31% improvement in diesel fuel economy, along with measurable reductions in carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO₂), and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) emissions. The field trials were conducted using school buses operated by the Carmel-Clay School District in Carmel, Indiana, USA. Following the initial trials, additional technical studies were carried out to evaluate the broader implications of the technology. These studies included chemical analysis of fuel, performance observations, and assessments related to combustion efficiency, engine operation, and operational safety. The objective was to determine how the technology could contribute to fuel savings, emission reductions, and improved engine performance in diesel-powered transportation systems.

Visit to Femto Green Hydrogen Ltd. On 9 March 2026, Dr. Manoj Patankar visited Indore, India, for a two-day meeting at the headquarters of Femto Green Hydrogen Ltd. During the visit, discussions were held with the company's management and technical teams to review the progress achieved to date and outline the next phase of development. The discussions focused on establishing a structured roadmap for further validation of the technology and its potential commercial deployment. Proposed Collaboration During the meetings, it was proposed that CREATE at Purdue University could serve as a research partner for Femto Green Hydrogen Ltd. to advance the scientific validation and development of the technology.

Through this collaboration, CREATE could facilitate structured testing programs, strengthen technical validation, and generate reliable performance data required for large-scale deployment. The initiative may also involve undergraduate and graduate students participating in the research program under CREATE's academic framework. In addition, CREATE may support Femto in advancing the commercialization strategy of Femto Technology. To formalize the proposed partnership, Dr. Manoj Patankar suggested the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI). The LOI would establish the foundation for specific activity-level agreements between Femto Green Hydrogen Ltd. and CREATE in the future. About Femto Green Hydrogen Ltd. Femto Green Hydrogen Limited ("Femto") is an India-based research and development company focused on delivering breakthrough decarbonization solutions for the petroleum and energy industries.

Through its proprietary Femto Technology, the company aims to help industrial clients reduce harmful emissions, enhance fuel quality, and create additional revenue opportunities through carbon credit generation. About CREATE and Purdue University The Center for Research and Education in Advanced Transportation Ecosystems (CREATE) is a research and innovation hub within Purdue University's School of Aviation and Transportation Technology. The center focuses on advancing next-generation transportation technologies through industry research, and academic engagement. CREATE works with organizations, researchers, and students worldwide to develop innovative solutions addressing emerging challenges in the global transportation ecosystem. Media Contact: Dr. Manoj Patankar Email: mspatankar@purdue.edu Dhanpal Doshi Email: dhanpal@femtogreenhydrogen.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)