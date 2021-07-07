FENIX® Innovative Materials for Interior Design open new doors to the Indian interiors market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Following a significant and well-established presence of FENIX® in the Indian market for interiors, Formica India will act as official exclusive distributor of these innovative materials starting from June 18, 2021 to strengthen their positioning.

The relationship between ArpaIndustriale and Formica Group dates back to June 2019 with the acquisition of Formica Group by Broadview Holding B.V. Since then, Formica Group has joined ArpaIndustriale S.p.A., Trespa International B.V. and Westag & Getalit AG as part of Broadview's family of businesses in the field of material technology. The main focus, which connotes the sister companies, is on coordinated strategy and synergies, with the goal to offer customers world-class surface materials.

As a result of this new partnership, Formica Asia expands its product portfolio in India to include the award-winning FENIX® range through its distribution network. In the Indian market, Formica India will be official exclusive distributor of FENIX starting June 18, 2021.

Announcing the partnership Ajay Khurana, Managing Director, Formica India said, "We are happy to bring FENIX® range of the innovative materials designed in Italy to the Indian interiors market. While it will result in further strengthening of our product portfolio in the country apart from establishing a mutual profitable long-term growth, the award-winning FENIX® range will amaze the Indian designers and customers with the kind of surface solutions it presents. As we already have countrywide presence, we will be conveniently able to develop a loyal and expanding customer base for this new range of innovative materials. We aim to continually innovate and bolster our offerings while ushering in innovation for the consumers to present them a plethora of high-quality products."

FENIX are the innovative materials created for interior design by ArpaIndustriale in 2013. They arise from the Italian design tradition, reflected in the project stylistic choices: from the colours selection to the overall aesthetic result of the interiors applications.

Applying proprietary technologies, the external surface of FENIX is characterised by the use of next generation acrylic resins, hardened and fixed through an Electronic Beam Curing process. With low light reflectivity, the FENIX surface is extremely opaque, soft touch and anti-fingerprint. Thermal healing of superficial micro-scratches is also possible. They are suitable for both vertical and horizontal applications in the following sectors: kitchens, bathrooms, design furniture, retail, offices, and contract.

The FENIX family includes:

FENIX NTM®: The first to be introduced in 2013 to meet the market request for smart materials and matt surfaces: it is available in 20 refined and timeless colours. Colours have been selected to highlight and match the latest trends in interior design: a collection of silent elegant colours, enriched by the most recent addition of Bianco Dover to complete the palette of whites.

All its innovative features - a matt, soft touch, and anti-fingerprint surface, as well as the possible thermal healing of superficial micro-scratches - make FENIX NTM the smart material.

FENIX NTA®: Its empowered metallic surface features the same characteristics of FENIX. Hence, it is extremely matt with visual comfort and a very pleasant soft touch, as well as anti-fingerprint. Thermal healing of superficial micro-scratches is also possible. The metallic colour range includes Acciaio Hamilton, ArgentoDukat and Oro Cortez.

Among its pluses, FENIX NTA is suitable both for vertical and horizontal application, and is easy to work with standard carpenters tools, such as regular cutting, milling, polishing and drilling tools; it is also customisable with laser engraving techniques and CNC machining.

A new system concept consolidates the role of FENIX as an ingredient brand aimed at offering aesthetic solutions and simplifications for the interiors, with the result to engage our customers as true partners in exploiting the value-creation opportunities offered by our innovative 'ingredients', as well as in the launching of newly co-developed projects.

This system is called "FENIX INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS. Kitchen Sinks", a collection of sinks designed to be integrated with kitchen worktops made of FENIX NTM. Products are made from acrylic resin with an extremely matt finish, allowing for perfect integration between the FENIX NTM worktop and the sink in kitchen designs. Two models and fourteen FENIX NTM colours are available in the catalogue.

Innovation and sustainability are two core values for the whole Group, whose objective is to foresee and create cutting-edge aesthetic and technical solutions designed with sustainability in mind. These values are perfectly summed up in FENIX materials: the smart surface of FENIX with its innovative features made with proprietary technology has struck the world of interiors; its more natural core, thanks to the use of lignin in the formulation of thermosetting resins, represents not only a more sustainable choice, but at the same time a significant technical innovation. This is possible thanks to the Group's constant investment in research and development.

With this new distribution partnership in India with its sister company Formica Asia, a new core value is likewise highlighted: the sharing of a common vision to support a mutual profitable long-term growth and, above all, to offer Indian designers and customers innovative surface solutions for new never ending design stories.

ArpaIndustriale

Since 1954, Arpa has been designing and manufacturing high-quality panels with HPL technology for a vast array of intended uses, including architecture, interior design, healthcare, shipyards, transportation, hospitality, retail, and kitchen industries. A wide range of extremely diversified products, both in terms of structure and aesthetics.

Arpa high-pressure decorative laminates are made in the 150,000 sq.m plant in Bra, Piedmont, and are the expression of the vivid and original Italian creativity. Over 65 years of investments in research, advanced technology, and personnel training have allowed Arpa to win over international markets and gain its consolidated reputation as a highly reliable player in the industry that stands out for the expertise of its personnel, excellence and variety of its offering, flexibility, and rapid service.

Arpa is well aware of its social responsibility towards its stakeholders, but also society and the environment. This is why, in 2008, it adopted a Code of Ethics that regulates its shared practices and focuses on values, such as integrity, transparency, and sustainability. In 2013, Arpa obtained the FSC® chain of custody certification.

In 2015, it added the OHSAS 18001 certification, complying with the international standard for occupational health and safety management. ArpaIndustriale won "Best of the Best" Interzum Award 2011 for "Naturalia" HPL, "High Product Quality" Interzum Award 2017 for "Losa" finish, "High Product Quality" Interzum Award 2019 for "Ker" finish, "Best of the Best" Interzum Award 2021 for "Bloom" technology and "High Product Quality" Interzum Award 2021 for "VIS" technology.

For further information, please visit: (https://arpaindustriale.com)

FENIX are the innovative materials created for interior design by ArpaIndustriale. Launched in 2013 with FENIX NTM, they are suitable for both vertical and horizontal applications (kitchens, bathrooms, design furniture, retail, offices, and contract). Applying proprietary technologies, FENIX materials were developed by an international multidisciplinary team of 15 researchers. The external surface of FENIX involves the use of nanotechnology and it is characterised by the use of next generation acrylic resins, hardened and fixed through an Electronic Beam Curing process. With low light reflectivity, FENIX surface is extremely opaque, anti-fingerprint and features a very pleasant soft touch. Thermal healing of superficial micro-scratches is also possible. In May 2017, ArpaIndustriale enriched the FENIX brand with a new material: FENIX NTA, an empowered metal surface with FENIX features.

A new FENIX factory opened in 2018 within the ArpaIndustriale's plant site following an Industry 4.0 approach. FENIX is distributed in over 70 countries and has obtained numerous awards and recognitions, including: MaterialPREIS 2014, "Best Design Material" Dwell On Design 2014, ADI Design Index 2014, "Best of the Best" Interzum Award 2015, "New Product Award" Archidex 2015, 2016 ADI Compassod'Oro Award Honourable Mention, "Best of Best" Iconic Awards 2016, Red Dot Product Design 2019, and "High Product Quality" Interzum Award 2019 and "Best of the Best" Interzum Award 2021 for "Bloom" technology.

For further information, please visit: (https://www.fenixforinteriors.com)

Formica Group is a leading provider of branded, designed surfacing solutions for commercial and residential customers worldwide. As one of the world's largest manufacturer of High Pressure Laminate (HPL), its international network of design, manufacturing, distribution and sales operations maintains the recognition of Formica® as a global brand.

For further information, please visit: (https://www.formica.com/en-gb)

