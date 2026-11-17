PNN Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17: FESTA Group today inaugurated its new Feston ESS Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant milestone in the Group's manufacturing journey. The facility is expected to strengthen energy-storage manufacturing and support India's growing demand for reliable, scalable, and domestically produced clean-energy solutions. The launch represents an important expansion for FESTA Group, which established Feston S.E.V. in 2024 to manufacture solar inverters. With Feston ESS, the Group is now entering gigawatt-scale BESS manufacturing, creating an integrated platform that brings solar inverters and energy storage technologies together under one roof. The new facility is designed to support a targeted annual manufacturing capacity of 3 GWh, with scope for future expansion based on market demand. Located in the Sriperumbudur-Chennai industrial region, it will support the complete BESS value chain, including battery cell testing, grading and sorting, module production, pack assembly, complete system integration, quality assurance, and performance validation.

Building an Integrated Energy Ecosystem FESTA Group's vision is to create a single-roof, integrated energy manufacturing ecosystem capable of serving residential, commercial and industrial (C & I), and utility-scale customers. Through Feston S.E.V., the Group manufactures on-grid and hybrid solar inverters, while Feston ESS will focus on the design, production, and integration of advanced battery energy storage systems. By combining solar power generation with dependable energy storage, FESTA Group aims to help customers improve energy reliability, manage power costs, reduce dependence on grid constraints, and increase the use of renewable energy. The company's solutions are intended to address the evolving needs of homes, businesses, industries, and large-scale renewable energy projects.

The new facility also reflects FESTA Group's commitment to India's Make in India and Build for India vision. By expanding domestic manufacturing capacity, the Group aims to strengthen local supply chains, generate skilled employment opportunities, and contribute to India's transition towards a more self-reliant and sustainable energy future. Strengthening Tamil Nadu's Clean-Energy Base Tamil Nadu has emerged as an important hub for renewable energy manufacturing, and FESTA Group's investment further strengthens the state's growing clean-energy ecosystem. The Sriperumbudur-Chennai region provides the company with access to strong industrial infrastructure, skilled talent, logistics networks, and a supportive environment for advanced manufacturing. The Feston ESS facility will bring together modern production capabilities and rigorous quality-control systems to deliver energy storage products designed for safety, performance, and long-term durability. The company's focus will remain on building solutions that are practical, dependable, and suitable for India's diverse energy requirements.

In addition to its Chennai-region operations, FESTA Group is developing a proposed 30-acre integrated manufacturing campus in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The planned campus forms part of the Group's long-term strategy to expand domestic production capacity and serve both Indian and international markets. It is expected to further support the company's ambition to build a comprehensive manufacturing base for solar and energy storage technologies. Leadership Vision Mr. Sampath Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of FESTA Group, said: "When we started Feston S.E.V. in 2024, our focus was on building a strong manufacturing base in solar power electronics, particularly on-grid and hybrid inverters. As we engaged with customers across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility segments, we saw a clear and growing need for dependable energy storage-not only as an addition to solar, but as an essential solution for power reliability, load management, backup support, and smarter energy use.

Feston ESS has therefore been established as an independent business vertical with its own market focus. Our approach is to develop battery energy storage systems that are practical, scalable, and suited to real operating conditions in India. The new facility gives us the capability to move from component-level manufacturing towards complete BESS integration, including battery modules, packs, testing, quality assurance, and system-level solutions. India's energy landscape is changing rapidly. Customers need storage solutions that can improve power availability, manage energy costs, support renewable integration, and provide greater control over their energy usage. With Feston ESS, our objective is to build a credible, locally manufactured energy-storage platform that can serve these needs across multiple customer segments and grow with market demand.

This facility represents an important step in that direction. It reflects our belief that long-term value will come from reliable products, strong execution, customer trust, and the ability to scale responsibly as India's energy-storage market develops". A New Chapter for FESTA Group The inauguration of the Feston ESS facility marks the beginning of a new chapter in FESTA Group's growth journey. With a targeted annual capacity of 3 GWh, expanding capabilities across the BESS value chain, and plans for an integrated manufacturing campus in Tirunelveli, the Group is positioning itself as a growing contributor to India's clean-energy manufacturing sector. FESTA Group extends its sincere appreciation to its customers, partners, employees, government stakeholders, and well-wishers for their continued trust and support. As the company moves forward, it remains committed to advancing innovation, strengthening domestic manufacturing, and supporting a more sustainable, energy-secure future for India.

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