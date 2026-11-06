VMPL New Delhi [India], November 6: The festive season is no longer just about shopping. Increasingly, families are seeking destinations that bring together celebration, leisure and discovery, transforming a routine shopping trip into a memorable festive outing. Across Delhi NCR, DLF Malls is witnessing this evolution in consumer behaviour as shoppers gravitate towards vibrant, experience-led spaces where they can shop, dine, celebrate and create lasting memories with friends and family. From DLF Mall of India, DLF Promenade, DLF Avenue, DLF CyberHub, DLF Midtown Plaza and DLF Summit Plaza, visitors are spending more time exploring immersive festive environments that combine cultural storytelling, contemporary design and rewarding experiences.

This festive season, DLF Malls has transformed its destinations through large-scale installations inspired by India's rich traditions and reimagined through a modern lens. At DLF Avenue, The Enchanted Lantern celebrates the timeless spirit of light and togetherness, while DLF Mall of India's Royal Opulence installation features a striking conch-inspired centrepiece symbolising auspicious beginnings, complemented by majestic peacock sculptures that have quickly become a favourite backdrop for family photographs and festive moments. Across the portfolio, intricate jaali-inspired patterns, filigree artistry, lotus motifs, warm ambient lighting, floral embellishments and luxurious finishes create an atmosphere that invites visitors to pause, explore and immerse themselves in the festive spirit. At DLF Promenade, a thoughtfully curated palette of white and gold decor lends a refined and contemporary expression to Diwali celebrations. Complementing the festive ambience is a stunning Bvlgari art installation, which infuses the space with luxury and artistry, creating an iconic focal point and a captivating backdrop for visitors throughout the season. Meanwhile, DLF Midtown Plaza features a captivating, illuminated lotus-inspired installation, blending contemporary design with traditional symbolism to create an immersive and visually engaging festive experience for visitors.

Passing the Light, Bulgari's striking Diwali installation, brings together 4,500 handcrafted terracotta elements inspired by traditional diyas and the iconic Serpenti motif, celebrating artistry, heritage, and the spirit of the festival. The shift towards experience-led celebrations has also influenced the way consumers shop during the festive season. Mall visits today often extend beyond retail purchases, with families combining shopping, dining, entertainment and social gatherings into a single outing. In response to this evolving behaviour, DLF Malls has curated a festive calendar designed to make every visit more engaging and rewarding. To further enhance the experience, DLF Malls has launched its annual Shopping Festival, bringing together festive shopping, exclusive rewards and curated customer benefits across its destinations. Through the DLF Malls Rewards programme, shoppers can enjoy up to 2X reward points on all purchases and up to 10X reward points on select ethnic wear brands. Customers spending ₹10,000 or more can further benefit from 10,000+ assured gifts and vouchers, making the season's celebrations even more rewarding.

Complemented by an exciting mix of new fashion, beauty, dining and lifestyle brands, the Shopping Festival adds another dimension to the festive experience, ensuring visitors are rewarded not just for what they buy, but for the time they choose to spend celebrating at DLF Malls. Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Group Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail, said: "Festivals are about creating memorable moments with family and loved ones. Through our immersive decor, curated experiences and Shopping Festival, we are bringing together celebration, discovery and rewards to make every visit to DLF Malls more engaging and rewarding. Our aim is to create destinations where customers can shop, connect and celebrate the season in meaningful ways."

As consumers continue to seek experiences that go beyond transactions, DLF Malls remains focused on creating destinations that blend celebration, community, retail and rewards, ensuring that every festive visit becomes an occasion in itself. About DLF Malls: India's organized retail landscape has evolved from transactional spaces into destination-led ecosystems where experience, aspiration and design define consumer engagement. At the forefront of this transformation, DLF Malls stands as a category-defining force, creating landmark destinations that seamlessly integrate luxury, premium retail, dining and culture under one curated vision, where experience, aspiration, and design converge. With a strategically diversified presence across key urban markets, DLF Malls combines scale with precision, global luxury with homegrown excellence and commerce with community, consistently setting benchmarks for modern retail in India.

DLF Malls comprises 2 Luxury Properties, 6 Premium Properties and newly launched neighbourhood plazas across Delhi-NCR. DLF's Luxury Malls portfolio includes its two premier destinations, DLF Emporio - The first and finest luxury destination in the country designed as a name synonymous with luxury offering a unique shopping experience where the accent is on exclusivity, space and aesthetics, where Indian fashion designers and International Luxury Brands are showcased under one elegant roof; and the award-winning "The Chanakya" - India's most uniquely curated luxury destination providing discerning luxury-enthusiasts options across international and homegrown brands offering fashion, lifestyle, gourmet dining and entertainment.

The Premium Malls portfolio includes DLF Mall of India - India's first & largest destination mall that has delectable dining options and energizing entertainment arenas, while housing over 400 international and domestic fashion and lifestyle brands, making it a delightful, holistic experience for all; DLF Promenade - The fashion-forward mall of Delhi-NCR with 150+ brand stores catering to thousands of discerning shoppers with a unique mix of leading international and Indian fashion, entertainment and dining options; DLF Avenue, Saket - the mall houses 125+ fashion and indie fashion brands along with a great shopping and cultural experiences, coupled with a one-of-its-kind curated F & B hub known as COMMONS, where 'Food is Fashion'; DLF CyberHub, the iconic ultimate social hangout & epicentre of more than 85+ F & B, retail & entertainment brand stores along with a jam-packed calendar of events throughout the year.

In its ever-expanding endeavours, DLF Malls has introduced an upcoming new concept - Plazas. Positioned as upscale and premium neighbourhood destination catering to the daily needs and requirements of audiences residing in the country's most prominent catchments, Plazas provide an unparalleled level of quality, convenience and ease. DLF Midtown Plaza in Moti Nagar, Delhi is now operational which will be soon followed by DLF Summit Plaza in DLF5, Gurugram. DLF Malls will also be entering the Goa market with DLF Promenade Goa, set to open soon this year, a premium, multi-levelled mall spanning 700,000 square feet at the heart of Goa, Panjim.

Introducing Retail in Office Spaces, Horizon Plaza at DLF5 - is a world of the finest cuisines & unmatched ambience with a host of F & B outlets & lifestyle retail stores. Furthermore, 2 new office retail spaces were also introduced in the form of The Hub at DLF Cyber City Chennai, and DLF Cyber Park in Gurugram. By consistently blending global excellence with homegrown innovation, DLF Malls continues to set the gold standard for modern retail in India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)