Fibe enters into strategic partnership with Narayana Health to offer CareNow, PayLater Loans

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fibe (formerly known as EarlySalary) one of India's leading consumer lending platform has entered into a strategic partnership with Narayana Health, India's leading multi-speciality healthcare provider to offer low-cost and no-cost medical expense loan of up to Rs. 10 lacs for all elective and non-elective treatments on EMI under the CareNow PayLater proposition. Patients and caregivers under this proposition, can now seamlessly avail of loan for healthcare emergencies within minutes with a repayment tenure of 3 months to 2 years. The scheme is also applicable to those with no lending history.

Healthcare financing has been a challenge in our country. According to a research report by Niti Aayog's on Indian healthcare sector, only 30 per cent-35 per cent patients in India undergo surgery compared to 60 per cent-65 per cent of their global counterparts and similarly 15 per cent-20 per cent of undergo radiation therapy as against 40 per cent-50 per cent globally - these figures clearly indicate the challenges faced by Indian patients in terms of healthcare awareness, access to treatment and healthcare financing. Furthermore, WHO data also indicates that India accounts for nearly 21 per cent of global disease burden.

In such a scenario, it is critical that healthcare providers along with finance and insurance players come together to offer comprehensive lending solutions for the mass market healthcare customers. This partnership between Fibe and Narayana Health is an effort in that direction and is expected to ease challenges faced by many patients and their caregivers.

On the partnership, Amol Maheshwari, Chief Distribution Officer, Fibe said, "With this strategic partnership, Fibe's Health arm & Narayana Health would enable millions of Indians to afford best-in-class healthcare services. At Fibe, it's our mission to ensure that every Indian gets first-class healthcare treatment and shouldn't live through the stress of finances. We anticipate that through this partnership with Narayana Health, we would take Affordable Healthcare to all consumer segments creating a great value proposition for the society."

Ashish Bajaj, Chief Marketing Officer, Narayana Health added, "Narayana Health for over two decades has been working towards making quality healthcare accessible to all. Our partnership with Fibe will further boost this vision and help patients and caregivers have easy access to affordable healthcare financing. Every year we treat over 2.5+ million patients through our network of 21 hospitals and 4 heart centres across 13 cities in India and we are confident that this partnership will benefit all those who have trusted Narayana Health for their healthcare needs."

Adding further, Mr. Atul Bhatnagar, Group Head - Payor Relations, Narayana Health said, "Access to finance is a big concern for many Indians especially for those who don't plan for future uncertainties. This is irrespective of their socio-economic status despite rising awareness. If not planned well, it can impact peoples savings and earnings lifelong at the family level. Our partnership with Fibe is just the beginning of bringing access to healthcare financing at a nominal cost. Narayana Health is known for its efforts in assisting patients when in need through various interventions and we will continue to work with external partners to further add on to the solutions in the coming future as well."

To avail the loan, the patient or the caregiver availing the loan must be a resident of India, between 21-55 years of age with a minimum salary of Rs. 15,000. The entire process takes just minutes to complete and requires basic documents like KYC details, PAN, and bank account statements.

Fibe (formerly known as EarlySalary) is one of India's leading consumer lending platforms focused on young, aspirational and tech-savvy Indian consumers. It is building a financial ecosystem that enables the mid-income group to fulfill their aspirations. It is an industry leader in the salary advance segment with the fastest processing time. Fibe has launched a host of financial products like cash loans, long-term personal loans and buy now pay later plans. It offers a 100 per cent digital loan application process that takes just 15 minutes to complete. Fibe has grown multifold over the years and emerged as a market leader in providing financial assistance to young middle-income groups in India. The company has already disbursed nearly 2.8 million loans worth $1 billion. Fibe won the Elets Healthcare Leadership Award for Excellence in Revolutionizing the Affordable Healthcare Financial Services.

With all super-speciality tertiary care facilities that the medical world offers, Narayana Health is a one-stop healthcare destination for all. Founded by Dr Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health group is the second largest health care provider in the country in terms of operational bed count. The first facility was established with approximately 225 operational beds in year 2000 at NH Health City in Bengaluru. The Company today operates a chain of multispecialty tertiary and primary healthcare facilities across a network of 21 hospitals and 4 heart centres in India and single hospital overseas at Cayman Islands with 6000+ operational beds across all its centres (For details, visit (www.narayanahealth.org).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)