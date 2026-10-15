PNN Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], October 15: Driving Make-in-India, Rajkot based Fieldmarshal P.M. Diesels Pvt. Ltd, an Indian manufacturer of diesel engines, tractors and allied engineering products announced the launch of India's first ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) approved 'TREM V' compliant single cylinder diesel engines in the 15 HP and 18 HP categories. This marks an important milestone in the company's more than six decades of engineering and manufacturing. Highlights: - Developed for compact tractors and agricultural machinery, these next-generation engines combine Fieldmarshal's engineering expertise with cleaner technology, fuel efficiency and durability. - Fieldmarshal has evolved into a diversified engineering company with engine-manufacturing capacity exceeding 160,000 units annually.

- The below-20 HP tractor segment represents approximately 3% of India's overall tractor market, with annual industry volumes estimated at approximately 40,000-45,000 units. - The company participates in India's below-20 HP tractor segment with its Shridev 12 HP, 15 HP and 18 HP range, targeting a 10-15% market share over the next three years. - Exports to over 60 countries. Company is currently developing Euro V-compatible engines for export markets, with a future development roadmap extending across higher horsepower categories up to 100 HP. - Fieldmarshal has a joint manufacturing collaboration with Mahindra & Mahindra and serves as an OEM supplier to Sonalika, ACE and KAMCO

Developed for compact tractors and agricultural machinery, the next-generation engines combine Fieldmarshal's engineering expertise with cleaner technology, fuel efficiency, durability and compact engineering. The launch reinforces Fieldmarshal's commitment to indigenous technology development, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, while positioning the company for its next phase of growth across advanced engines, tractors, agricultural mechanisation and allied engineering solutions. The new engines feature an indigenously developed EGR system, supporting cleaner emissions and smooth operation while enabling compliance with the latest TREM V emission requirements. Fieldmarshal has also filed multiple national patents in India relating to its TREM V engine technology, reflecting the company's growing emphasis on indigenous R & D, engineering development and intellectual-property creation.

The engines have been developed for demanding operating environments and long working hours, combining rugged construction with compact packaging, efficient cooling and ease of maintenance. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rishi Patel, Director, Fieldmarshal P.M. Diesels, said, The development of our TREM V engine platform represents an important milestone in Fieldmarshal's engineering journey. For more than six decades, our focus has been on developing dependable products suited to real operating conditions. The launch of our ARAI TREM V-compliant 15 HP and 18 HP single-cylinder engines, together with our multiple national patent filings around the technology, demonstrates the growing capabilities of indigenous Indian engineering."

The launch also strengthens Fieldmarshal's presence in India's specialised compact tractor category through its Shridev tractor brand. The below-20 HP tractor segment represents approximately 3% of India's overall tractor market, with annual industry volumes estimated at approximately 40,000-45,000 units. Fieldmarshal currently participates in this category through its Shridev 12 HP, 15 HP and 18 HP tractor range and aims to progressively build towards a 10-15% share of India's below-20 HP tractor segment over the next three years. The company plans to introduce tractors up to 30 HP in the near term, while its longer-term R & D roadmap extends towards tractors up to 100 HP. The objective is to progressively develop Shridev from its current strength in compact tractors into a broader tractor brand spanning multiple horsepower categories for both Indian and international markets.

"Our ambition extends well beyond the 15 HP and 18 HP categories. We are building a wider technology and product roadmap across engines, tractors and agricultural mechanisation while simultaneously expanding into water solutions, clean energy and infrastructure-oriented equipment. Our objective is to combine Fieldmarshal's engineering heritage with new technologies and products capable of serving the next generation of customers in India and globally", said Mr. Rishi Patel. Established in 1963 as M/s Patel Manufacturers, Fieldmarshal has evolved from an initial annual production capacity of just 80 diesel engines into a diversified engineering company with engine-manufacturing capacity exceeding 160,000 units annually. The Group has established strong manufacturing and OEM relationships, including a joint manufacturing collaboration with Mahindra & Mahindra at its Shapar facility, along with OEM relationships with leading companies including Sonalika, ACE and KAMCO. Its dedicated Shridev tractor manufacturing facility has a production capacity of up to 100 tractors per day.

International expansion forms an important part of Fieldmarshal's future strategy. With Fieldmarshal products already reaching more than 60 countries, the company is currently developing Euro V-compatible engines for export markets, with a future development roadmap extending across higher horsepower categories up to 100 HP. Fieldmarshal also intends to progressively develop and export tractors up to 100 HP, strengthening opportunities with overseas distributors, agricultural-equipment manufacturers and OEM customers. The Group's longer-term growth strategy extends well beyond its traditional engine and agricultural businesses. Fieldmarshal intends to progressively diversify across multiple product categories, technologies and industry segments, spanning advanced engines and tractors, agricultural mechanisation, garden tools and implements, water solutions, clean energy & energy storage through Fieldmarshal-Voltuel, and cleaning & infrastructure solutions, and the EV vehicle segment.

Fieldmarshal is developing a dedicated cleaning equipment vertical for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and municipal applications. The planned portfolio will include sweeping and scrubbing machines ranging from compact and medium-duty models to truck-mounted systems, with petrol, diesel, electric and hybrid options to suit different operating needs. By leveraging its established manufacturing, engineering and R & D capabilities, the Group aims to build a diversified portfolio serving agricultural, residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, transport, municipal, government and institutional markets in India and internationally. About - TREM V:- TREM V stands for Tractor Emission Stage V. It is India's next-generation emission standard for agricultural machinery, particularly tractors, power tillers and combine harvesters. It is broadly comparable in purpose to BS-VI for road vehicles, but TREM is a separate regulatory framework for off-road/agricultural equipment. MoRTH specifically separated the TREM nomenclature from the CEV emission standards in 2020.

A tractor/engine manufacturer claiming TREM V compliance has to ensure that its engine and emission-control system meet prescribed limits for pollutants such as: CO - Carbon MonoxideHC - HydrocarbonsNOx - Nitrogen OxidesPM - Particulate MatterPN - Particle Number for applicable power categoriesThe equipment has to undergo prescribed type-approval and conformity-of-production (CoP) testing, using the relevant test procedures under AIS-137 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. About Fieldmarshal https://fieldmarshal.com/ Established in 1963, Fieldmarshal P.M. Diesels Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian manufacturer of diesel engines, tractors and allied engineering products. The Group manufactures tractors under the Shridev brand and has an expanding portfolio across agricultural equipment, water solutions and other engineering products.

The Group is also expanding its presence in clean energy through Fieldmarshal-Voltuel, with solutions spanning solar and grid-connected power, lithium-ion energy storage and related clean-energy technologies. As part of its future roadmap, Fieldmarshal-Voltuel plans to develop capabilities in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), further strengthening the Group's focus on sustainable, efficient and future-ready energy solutions. Fieldmarshal operates manufacturing facilities in Rajkot and Shapar, has established domestic OEM relationships and an international footprint extending across more than 60 countries. With continued focus on R & D, technology development and product diversification, the Group is expanding its capabilities across next-generation engines, tractors, agricultural mechanisation, water solutions, clean energy, cleaning & infrastructure solutions and industrial equipment.

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