FIFI as Executive Partner to SIAL India successfully conclude the magic of the New Delhi Edition

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Convened annually in New Delhi, SIAL India is one of the most recognized trade shows in India. In a bid to amplify the perfect synergy between the food, beverage, and alcoholic beverage sector from both domestic and international markets, Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) has come forward alongside SIAL India and Vinexpo.

This alliance is made with the objective to bring all stakeholders together and curate a positive environment for the sector in India.

Held as a physical event in 2021, SIAL India did put the spotlight on the food and beverage sector and evolving trends. The mega opus food show opened its doors to a robust F & B diaspora looking to interact, re-engineer, and re-invent them post-evolving global trade outlook.

FIFI as Executive Partner was present at the show in full force demonstrating confidence and courage in the burgeoning Indian commerce. The FIFI pavilion showcased participation from various national and international brands including countries like Canada, Austria, Belgium, and the USA.

FIFI along with a bouquet of programs also conceptualized knowledge sessions for both the industry and the international sector representatives through the three days of the show. The brilliant set of speakers for the international session included H.E. Juan Rolando Angulo Monsalve, Ambassador of Chile to India; Mr Nitin Verma, Counsellor Agriculture, High Commission of Canada; Babette Desfossez, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Flanders - Belgium; Tomasz Janczak, Agricultural Advisor, Embassy of Poland; Maria Fladl, Counsellor Trade, and Economic Affairs European Union; Alexandros Boudouris, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Greece and was moderated by Amit Lohani, Founder Director FIFI. The core of the conversation was to understand how to draw more traction towards the food and beverage sector in India, support innovation, and generate employment. Key highlights of the interaction as to understand how the Indian businesses can find a place in international markets and vice versa.

Furthermore, FIFI also conducted a panel discussion along with various industry stakeholders primarily demonstrating how the patrons are putting the brave foot forward, which is helping this vibrant sector and is also creating a narrow but, positive light. The session also delved into various burning questions like how the businesses are dealing with the evolved dynamics, what are the changing consumer outreach efforts, what is the consumer reaction, what new market demands are evolving, is social media and e-commerce really the way forward, and several others. The session garnered inputs from industry stakeholders like Avinash Tripathi, Vice President, Reliance Retail; Aravind Rajgopal, Category Manager, Big Basket; Chef Rakhee Vaswani, Celebrity Chef, and Founder Palate Culinary Academy; Anil Chandok, Director, Chenab Impex Pvt Ltd; Amandeep Singh, Sr. Vice President, Jivo Wellness Pvt Ltd; Sanjay Tandon, CEO, Epicure Frozen Foods and Beverages Pvt Ltd; Yash Gawdi, CEO, Candor Foods Pvt Ltd; Saket Sharma, CEO, The Panicle Worldwide Pvt Ltd; and Shiven Khanna, Director, i2i Consulting.

Amit Lohani, Founder Director, FIFI upon being asked about their thoughts for SIAL India 2021 iteration was quoted saying, "As an impressive economic and trade event, SIAL India demonstrates basic features of evolving Indian trade dynamics. First, the essence of the bilateral trade relationship is a win-win for all.

According to statistics, there is no doubt that it continues to have both long-term and short-term tangible benefits to the Indian economy. Second, the trade show demonstrated that how the industry is continuing to follow in the right direction, strengthening pragmatic cooperation, and injecting more positive energy to the development of trade relations.

He also said that "It is a matter of honor for us to be associated with such a dynamic sector and indeed it is a delight to see that how our dining tables shape global trade outlook. We as an association are committed to supporting such endeavors, which have conjured up to accomplish the goals and grow the power of the Indian story around the world and also contribute to crafting a favourable trade environment for the F & B stakeholders."

