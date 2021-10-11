FIFTY 1 INTERNATIONAL expands digital presence: Set to launch luxury real estate website

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/SRV Media): FIFTY1 International, a prominent Gurugram based luxury properties and real estate company is set to launch its website (https://www.51intl.com) on 24th November 2021.

The company has created a unique platform that offers end-to-end services in the real estate segment to showcase verified listings and offers luxury properties from INR 2 crore onwards. Leveraging innovative techniques using the latest technology, FIFTY1 International offers a powerful marketing network and a strong base of luxury properties on its website to cater to demands from all segments.

FIFTY1 International's website offers listings verified by its team that involves thorough background checks and inspecting property documents for hassle-free transactions.

The platform offers news on the latest developments related to real estate and the overall development of Gurugram to provide and amplify, luxury and bespoke lifestyle. Its unique state-of-the-art network system has been designed to connect the property sellers with the right buyers in the market including the finest independent real estate companies/consultants with prospective buyers.

FIFTY1 International also supports its clientele and affiliates with a host of services including Marketing, Professional Photography/Videography, Operational Services such as Legal Advocacy, Background Checks, Home Finance, Tax Assistance, Vaastu Shastra, Structural Audit and Home Interiors.

A host of these services can be availed directly from the company website which will be aone-stop solution for buyers, sellers andreal estate channel partners. Further, FIFTY1 International employs the highest ethical standards in every action while striving to execute a win-win outcome for all involved in the transaction

The company is equipped with a constantly learning, customer-centric system to match the client's requirement with a set of experienced and skilled agents, adept at the workings of the real estate market. While FIFTY1 International caters to clients all across India, their primary market is in the Delhi-NCR region and parts of Haryana. The company envisions raising the investment bar through innovative techniques using the latest technology and their team's in-depth knowledge about the Gurugram real estate market.

Akshay Sardana, Founder & CEO of FIFTY1 International, said,"At FIFTY1 International, we are set to redefining the standards of excellence, bring trust and transparency in the real estate industry. With the same aim, we are expanding to the digital realm and bringing our finest services across a platform for our esteemed customers. For us, every client at any price point deserves the same level of service, attention, and marketing and the team delivers on that promise. Hence, we are looking forward to providing bespoke services and bring ease and accessibility to our customers through our website."

FIFTY1 International is known for its three virtues that symbolizes transparency, stability and prosperity in the real estate industry. The company aims to be the most admired real estate consultancy firm in India and abroad backed by its diverse team of excellent and hand-picked professionals. The teams at Fifty1 International are diverse, passionate, and exceptional people driven to excel, do right, and realize positive change in everything.

As one of the youngest CEOs and the Founder of FIFTY1 International, Akshay Sardana is conceptualizing and implementing a scalable business strategy. A highly accomplished professional, he leads his team towards setting new benchmarks in residential and commercial developments, including winning the client's trust through innovation and bespoke servicing.

To know more, visit: (https://bit.ly/2WRzMqT)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)