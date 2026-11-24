PNN Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 24: Film director Bhumiraaj Podiya, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Atitse, represented India at the international panel session "BRICS+ Creative Industries: From Idea to International Production and Market Access", held on 30 October 2026 at the Nevskaya Ratusha venue in St. Petersburg as part of the 8th BRICS Interregional Business Forum (IMBRICS Forum 2026). The IMBRICS Forum is an annual international platform for business ties, economic cooperation and interregional collaboration among the BRICS countries. The creative industries session was co-organised by the International Centre for Creative Economy and Business Diplomacy (ICCEBD) and moderated by its President, Alexander Evtukh, with Denis Baranov, Co-Founder and Executive Producer of Media Gate BRICS. It brought together producers, directors and experts in international cooperation and the creative economy to work through what stands between the film and content industries of the BRICS countries: finding reliable partners, organising joint production, coordinating intellectual property rights, and taking finished content to audiences in other countries.

What Bhumiraaj Podiya spoke about Bhumiraaj Podiya spoke on the creative and production side of international co-production. He described how teams from different BRICS countries can develop a project together from the idea stage, how a production can be planned and carried out across more than one country, and what it takes to adapt a story, its language and its treatment so that it works for Indian audiences. He said India offers locations, crews, studios and post-production capacity at a scale and cost that make it a practical production base for partners from the other BRICS countries, and that what is missing is not talent or capacity but a working route between the industries.

What Atitse proposes Bhumiraaj Podiya proposed that Atitse serve as a single point of contact for producers from the BRICS countries who want to shoot in India, managing a production end to end across locations, permissions, crew, casting, shoot and post-production, and working the same way for Indian producers shooting in partner countries. He set out three areas to begin with: ad films produced in India for brands from BRICS countries entering the Indian market; culture and travel documentaries made in partner countries for Indian audiences; and cross-cultural music collaborations, including folk fusion work with artists from both sides. "The BRICS countries have a lot to make together in film, animation and digital content, and India can be an active production partner in that work. What is needed now is a working route between our industries, so that an idea discussed at a forum becomes a film on the floor," said Bhumiraaj Podiya.

About Bhumiraaj Podiya Bhumiraaj Podiya is a film director with 15 years in the film industry, and the Co-Founder and Creative Director of Atitse. His work includes projects released on Netflix and Star Network. He and the Atitse team were also part of the production of Get Set Go, the Gujarati bicycle-heist action film from Valmiki Pictures, released in theatres in August 2026. He was part of the direction team on the Gujarati web series Tikkhi Mitthi Life and Poori Pani, both on Shemaroo. He directed the short films Izhaar and Work From Home Khushi, which received recognition at film festivals, and acted in the short film Dhvandh. He also makes ad films, corporate films, documentaries and songs.

Ms Jalpa Jain on the business of international cooperation Ms Jalpa Jain, Co-Founder and Business Development Director of Atitse, also represented India on the panel. Her topic was the business side of international cooperation: how partners from different countries share responsibilities, plan joint projects and take their work into new markets. Next steps A working group for creative industry professionals, companies and associations was proposed at the close of the session. Atitse looks forward to taking part in it with partners across the BRICS countries. About Atitse Atitse is a prominent production house and a full-service advertising agency. It offers above-the-line (ATL) services and select through-the-line (TTL) services, and produces ad films, documentaries, brand films and other film projects from concept through to production.

Media contact Atitse, India | UAE Email: grow@atitse.com Website: atitse.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)