Film 'Poonam' Wins Best Short Film, Best Actress and Best Actor Awards for 2020 at 7th Art Independent International Film Festival

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Poonam, a social short maiden production by Shilpi's Voice & Visuals and Epicreel, has been named the Best Short Film in 2020 at the 7th Art Independent International Film Festival in addition to the protagonists Meeta Vasisht winning the Best Actress and Rajit Kapur winning the Best Actor awards in the same competition.

The 7th Art Independent International Film Festival is an international live screening film festival with an annual gala event envisaged to push the boundaries of filmmaking. Getting recognition for independent filmmakers in this world of the content boom is a challenge, which is why 7th AIIFF carefully considers and selects a wide range of films and presents them to the indie film-loving crowd. The 7th AIIFF showcases the art and power of storytelling worldwide and gather communities to share diverse cultures, viewpoints, and conversations. This year 'Poonam' took home the Best Short Film award along with Best Actress and Best Actor Awards.

About the Awards, producer Shilpi Das Chohan says, "We are delighted by the recognition bestowed upon us by the jury of 7th AIIFF. It has strengthened our belief that the story has the scope to touch the chord. It's our very first production and we are humbled by the recognition that's pouring in. I profusely thank the jury to have chosen our film 'Poonam' as the best in the short film category."

Meeta Vasisht, the stalwart support of the cause who played the title role in the film said, "Receiving this 'Best Actress' award for the film 'Poonam' fills me with immense joy and gratitude towards each and every person in the team. I share this joy, love and award with each one of you. Thank you from all of us to the jury of '7th Art Independent International Film Festival 2020'."

Executive producer, Anil Kumar P said, "More than the rest of the accolades that Poonam received in the past, these awards have pushed up our adrenaline and underlined the cause of the elderly that we have intended to showcase to the world. I thank 7th AIIFF for the same and it is a humbling experience for me, and as a first-time filmmaker, this is enough motivation to last a lifetime."

