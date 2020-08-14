Filmmaker Pratyush Upadhyay to rope in Dr. Abhijeet K. Ramteke for movie "COVID-19"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Producer and Director Pratyush Upadhyay to rope in Dr Abhijeet K Ramteke for his upcoming movie "COVID-19" The movie will be released under banner of Innocent Virus Films established in 2017, headquartered in Mumbai and founded by Pratyush Upadhyay.

Pratyush Upadhyay had launched the official poster of his movie COVID-19 on Corona Pandemic last Month signed Dr Abhijeet K Ramteke in a very interesting role.

"Most of the casting has been done along with pre-production work. We planned a theatrical release however, looking at the situation, we have decided to release on the digital medium. It is not known as to which platform will it release as we will decide on it once the movie is completed," said Pratyush Upadhyay.

Dr Abhijeet K Ramteke who hails from Nagpur is also an actor and model, has joined the rest of the cast. He is portraying an interesting character in this movie. He is an intern who has joined a media house and got involved with a special team which is working on the report of this mysterious virus and its spread.

Abhijeet has done many many fashion shows and few commercial advertisements. He has won Star Life Mr Asia International 2020 & Model of the Year 19-2020. Recently his music video "Mujhme hai Tu" was released on Ultra Bollywood. Apart from this Abhijeet will be seen in another movie "Innocent Horror".

Speaking to Pratyush Upadhyay about the movie, he chose not to speak much about the story but told us that this concept is going to be one of its kind and will unearth a lot of dark secrets about corona pandemic, its causes and its after effects. He promises this movie a totally commercial movie based on truth and real events.

This movie will be directed by Kundan Choudhary and written by Stuti Ladha. Other star cast is Nikita Rawal and Qaseem Haider Qaseem. The whole pre-production team of this project is working from home and they are connected through video conferencing. As things become normal, we will start the shoot as we are planning to release this movie around Diwali.

