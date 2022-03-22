Filmmaker-social entrepreneur Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka to be bestowed with Bihar Ratna Award.

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/ATK): Bihar Film and Television Artistes Association Trust (BFTAA) is celebrating its 110th year at the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association IMPPA office, Mumbai at the hands of Educationist, Film Producer TP Aggarwal, action director Tinu Verma and Guinness Book Record holder actor Rajan Kumar.
Every year on March 22, eminent personalities are honoured by the association. This year, filmmaker-social entrepreneur Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka will be honoured with Bihar Ratna Award.
To the uninitiated, Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka is known for his multiple businesses including filmmaking, and his social bent of mind ranging from social to humanitarian initiatives across the country.
With his son Sidhaant, Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka founded Ample Mission, an organization specializing in intellectual property-based programs and award programs. It facilitates events for social causes through performances that include film stars and well-known personalities of the region.
Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka is also engaged in many charitable activities affecting the improvement of education, healthcare and living conditions. He has been officially appointed as the Ambassador of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, an initiative to clean up the infrastructure of small communities in India. He is actively involved in supporting organizations like Narayani Dham, Samarpan, NASEOH, Rajasthani Mandal and others. He has also done 11-minute anti-smoking film with Deepak Dobriyal and Sunny Leone and the film Don't Let Her on a Swachh Bharat with Kangana Ranaut.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
