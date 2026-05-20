BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20: In a landmark move set to reshape solar inverter distribution across the Country, FIMER India Private Limited and Redington Solar - subsidiary of Redington Limited, have signed a formal Pan-India Distributorship Agreement for FIMER's string inverter portfolio. The agreement positions Redington Solar as the new distribution partner for FIMER string inverters, leveraging Redington's nationwide reach to bring FIMER's cutting-edge technology closer to C & I customers, solar developers, EPCs, and rooftop installers all over the country. Through this partnership, Redington and FIMER will drive the adoption of residential 3KW and 5KW inverter solutions under the PM Surya Ghar initiative, as well as the other commercial range of inverters from FIMER. The collaboration strengthens market reach while enabling EPC and installer partners with a single-point distribution support for product availability, competitive pricing, credit assistance, and seamless logistics.

The agreement was formally signed at RenewX Chennai on 27 April 2026, bringing together senior leadership from both organisations. The signing was concluded in the presence of Muthukumaran S, Senior Sales Manager, and Upasana Boruah, Senior Manager - Marketing & Corporate Communications, from FIMER, along with Nimit Parmar, Global Vendor Alliance Manager, ESG Division, and Dinesh Babu V, Head of Business, Redington Solar from Redington. Upasana Boruah, Senior Manager - Marketing & Corporate Communications, FIMER, said: "Our partnership with Redington Solar is a decisive step in ensuring that FIMER string inverters are accessible to every solar developer, EPC, and installer across the country. We are proud to combine our product excellence with Redington's extraordinary market reach to serve India's energy transition at scale."

"Redington Solar has always been committed to unlocking impact while keeping sustainability at the core of its vision. This partnership marks a significant step toward making clean solar energy technologies more accessible and accelerating solar adoption across the country. Aligned with India's renewable energy ambitions, our collaboration with FIMER will strengthen the adoption of its innovative string inverters, driving greater residential and commercial rooftop solar installations. Backed by Redington's strong market presence and robust distribution network, we are well positioned to scale solar solutions nationwide," - said Dinesh Babu V, Head of Business, Redington Solar. "At Redington Solar, sustainability is not just a business priority, but a long-term commitment toward enabling a cleaner energy future. Our partnership with FIMER reflects a shared vision of accelerating India's transition to renewable energy by making advanced solar technologies more accessible across markets. By combining FIMER's innovative inverter solutions with Redington's extensive distribution ecosystem, we aim to support scalable, efficient, and sustainable solar adoption aligned with India's growing clean energy ambitions,"- said Nimit Parmar, Global Vendor Alliance Manager, ESG Division, Redington.

This partnership reinforces FIMER's strategic intent to deepen its footprint in India's rapidly growing solar sector through robust channel development and localized market support. With Redington Solar's pan-India infrastructure spanning thousands of channel partners, resellers, and service touchpoints, FIMER's string inverters will be supported end-to-end, from pre-sales advisory to commissioning assistance and after-sales service. The agreement also reinforces FIMER's commitment to Make-in-India aligned supply chains and the broader national goal of indigenous clean energy capacity building. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)