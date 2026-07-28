BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28: Demonstrating that its commitment extends far beyond powering the energy transition, FIMER India successfully carried out a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative recently, reaffirming its dedication to empowering communities through education. The initiative was carried out in association with Aapat-Sahaaya Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to improving access to quality education for rural and underprivileged children through school infrastructure, learning resources, teacher support and holistic development programmes. As part of the initiative, FIMER distributed school kits to students in rural schools in Karnataka, equipping children from underserved communities with essential learning materials to help them begin the new academic year with confidence and dignity. The CSR contribution extended by the organization (FIMER) has been effectively deployed through the Vidyanidhi Scholarship Scheme. Under this initiative, 20 meritorious students have been selected this year to receive scholarships based on their academic merit and financial need, underscoring the organization's continued commitment to promoting inclusive education and empowering deserving young learners.

Representing the broader programme, Ms. Payal Poonacha, Chief Human Resources Officer, FIMER India, along with members of the FIMER team, visited Veena Makkala Mandira, one of the participating schools, where they personally handed over school kits to students. The interaction offered an opportunity to engage with the children, teachers and school community, reinforcing FIMER's people-centric approach to CSR and its commitment to creating meaningful, lasting impact at the grassroots level. Each school kit, comprising notebooks, stationery and other essential educational supplies, has been thoughtfully designed to reduce the financial burden on families while encouraging school readiness, regular attendance and continued learning.

KN Sreevatsa, Group Co-CEO, FIMER, said: FIMER's corporate philosophy prioritizes sustainable growth and proactive philanthropy. We aim to invert standard perspectives- translating business success directly into tangible social welfare within communities. As we continue to grow, we are equally committed to investing in initiatives that strengthen communities, expand access to education and help build a more inclusive and sustainable future. Rajesh Anandaramu, Trustee & Co-Founder, Aapat-Sahaaya Foundation, said: Education is the foundation for a better future, and initiatives like these help bridge the gap for many underprivileged children. We are thankful to FIMER India for partnering with us in this meaningful effort to support young learners and strengthen communities.

Payal Poonacha, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), FIMER India, said: This initiative is our way of giving back to the communities we are a part of. We believe every child deserves access to the basic support they need to continue their education and move forward with confidence. Shri H.K. Govindraju, Principal, Veena Makkala Mandira, added: On behalf of our students and parents, we sincerely thank FIMER India for this thoughtful initiative. These school kits will be a great support to our children and their families, and such efforts will encourage them to continue their studies and work towards a better future. FIMER believes that building a sustainable future goes beyond delivering clean energy technologies. It also means investing in the people and communities that will shape tomorrow. Through initiatives such as these, FIMER continues to demonstrate that its purpose is not only to power renewable energy, but also to empower lives, foster inclusive growth and contribute meaningfully to the social development of the communities it serves.

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