HT Syndication New Delhi [India], August 13: On Independence Day, conversations around freedom often extend beyond the nation's borders and into our personal lives. One such aspiration is financial freedom--a goal many believe they've achieved simply because they're earning well or have built a sizeable investment portfolio. Consider Rohan, 35, an entrepreneur running a digital marketing agency. His investments generate enough income to support his family, and he no longer relies on a monthly paycheck. Yet, he isn't sure he can comfortably take a year off to travel, pursue a passion project or retire early without worrying about future financial commitments. Or Meera, 42, a business owner who has built a healthy investment portfolio and secured her family's future. Despite her financial discipline, the possibility of a medical emergency or sudden loss of income still raises questions about whether her long-term plans would remain intact.

These are increasingly common situations, says Maneesh Mishra, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Bandhan Life. "People often use the terms financial independence and financial freedom interchangeably. But they are two distinct milestones in one's financial journey," he explains. According to Mishra, financial independence is having enough savings, investments and income-generating assets to meet essential expenses without relying on active income. Financial freedom builds on that foundation. "It's the confidence to take a career break, start a business or retire on your own terms," he says. Reaching that stage requires more than accumulating wealth. "The journey from independence to freedom isn't about chasing a bigger corpus. It's about building a financial plan that can withstand life's uncertainties."

While disciplined investing and multiple income streams remain essential, unexpected events can quickly derail even the strongest financial plans. "At Bandhan Life, we believe protection should grow alongside wealth," says Mishra. "Financial freedom is created when every stage of your financial journey is supported by the right financial solution." If you have dependents, the journey begins with term insurance, which creates a financial safety net for loved ones. The right cover depends on factors such as income, liabilities, financial goals and dependants, while digital tools like term insurance calculators can help you estimate an appropriate cover. The plans are affordable as well. Bandhan Life's iTerm Elite with a life cover of ₹1 crore is available for as low as ₹24 a day! "The best part about term plans is that they provide a substantial life cover at extremely affordable premiums," says Mishra.

As financial priorities evolve, different solutions address different needs. For long-term wealth creation, Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) combine life insurance with market-linked investments. Solutions like Bandhan Life iInvest Advantage are designed for individuals seeking long-term growth while remaining financially protected. For milestone-based planning, endowment plans encourage disciplined savings while providing life cover. Bandhan Life Guaranteed Income Plan (available at Bandhan Bank branches), for instance, provides guaranteed immediate income as early as the first policy month. As retirement approaches, annuity plans help convert accumulated savings into a regular income stream, reducing dependence on employment earnings. With plans like Bandhan Life iRetire (available at Bandhan Life branches), customers can receive assured lifetime income along with financial support in case of a critical illness.

"No single investment or insurance product can create financial freedom," Mishra emphasises. "It comes from balancing wealth creation with protection." For Bandhan Life, he adds, the objective is to help individuals and families protect what they've built while planning confidently for the future. As Independence Day inspires reflection on what freedom truly means, perhaps the more relevant question isn't whether you've become financially independent. It's whether you're building the financial freedom to live life on your own terms. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)