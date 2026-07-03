NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Finkurve Financial Services Limited, one of India's leading tech-first gold loan NBFCs, raises Rs. 50 crore through a Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issuance from Franklin Templeton to support its next phase of growth and business expansion. The funding is being executed in two tranches, with the first tranche of Rs. 24 crore successfully completed, while the second tranche will be completed in due course. The capital raised will be utilised to accelerate the Company's growth strategy by expanding its lending business, strengthening its operational footprint, enhancing its technology-driven platform, and deepening its presence across existing and new markets. The investment will also support business expansion, strengthen the Company's capital base, and enable it to serve a larger customer base through innovative and accessible financial solutions.

This investment marks another significant milestone in Finkurve's growth journey and builds on the Company's previous successful fundraises. It reflects continued investor confidence in Finkurve's strong business fundamentals, prudent risk management practices, and long-term growth strategy as the Company continues to scale its operations across India. Commenting on the development, Aakash Jain, CFO, Finkurve Financial Services Limited (Arvog) stated, "Welcoming an institution of this stature is a strong endorsement of the trust we have built through consistent execution, prudent financial management, and a disciplined approach to lending. It reflects the strength of our platform, underpinned by robust governance, sound risk management, and a long-term value creation mindset."

Further to its previously announced strategic partnership with Godrej Finance Limited (GFL), a subsidiary of Godrej Capital, Finkurve Financial Services Limited has operationalized the co-lending arrangement, enabling both entities to jointly offer gold loan products under the Reserve Bank of India's co-lending framework. About Finkurve Financial Services Limited (Arvog) Finkurve started its gold loan journey in FY21, Finkurve has since served over 50,000 customers through a network of 115+ branches across four states in Southern India. It's slowly positioning itself as a leading gold loan NBFC. The Company also offers personal loans and SME loans, expanding its financial solutions through partnerships with fintech companies.

With a growing presence across India, Finkurve remains committed to providing accessible, technology-driven financial services to a broad customer base. For more details, please visit www.arvog.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)