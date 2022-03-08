Fintech company Angel One Limited appoints ex-Citigroup Dr. Pravin Bathe as the Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

You would like to read
- Passion Vista felicitated Vijay Pravin Maharajan on International Men's Day
- Technology Driven full-service law firm Algo Legal becomes first legal firm in India to expand profit-sharing beyond partners
- World's Largest Legal Edtech Company LawSikho helps students learn new age legal skills
- Legal Window introduces premium business setup and legal services for Indian startups
- Angel One targets new-age clients with the Smart Sauda 2.0 campaign, encourages them to use very smart solutions for their investing needs
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Committed to adhering to regulatory compliance in the changing financial industry landscape, the Fintech company Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) has appointed Dr Pravin Bathe as the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. In his capacity, he will enable the company to thrive in a dynamic regulatory environment.
Dr Bathe brings with him 21 years of rich experience to provide strategic guidance. Prior to joining Angel One Limited, Dr Bathe headed compliance for investment banking, institutional equities and research analyst as well as a certain level of applicable global compliances and policies at Citigroup as their Head of Compliance for India.
He was also instrumental in setting up a full-fledged Compliance, Surveillance and Inspection department in Edelweiss and developed in-house systems for trade surveillance, monitoring and pre-clearances for insider trading, client screening under PMLA and many other compliance-related activities. Dr Bathe has worked with SEBI in the initial days, being primarily responsible for the supervision of intermediaries, carrying out inspections and framing policies.
Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Limited said, "We are delighted to have Dr Pravin Bathe as our Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. He brings with him rich experience of 21 years in the field of compliance. With excitement and optimism, I am looking forward to the company's growth while adhering to all corporate processes and laws."
Talking about his joining at Angel One Limited, Dr Pravin Bathe, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, said, "I am glad to be a part of Angel One. It is an exciting time to be associated with the fintech industry. I strongly believe that digital-first and fintech is the way ahead. They will take the Capital Market to the next level. In my role, I am looking forward to strengthening the compliance team and compliance culture at Angel One. I hope that with my team's support, the company continues to function within the ambit of the regulatory framework and achieve greater heights."
Dr Bathe has built this exemplary career after gaining several qualifications. He has a doctorate in Banking and Finance and a master's degree in finance, marketing and economics.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor