Fintechs to play a role in greater financial inclusion: Nishant Arora

You would like to read
- Woxsen hits the big 100 KPMG, Dell & Deloitte hire students
- BSE-listed hybrid fintech company Choice International reports INR 167 million net profit for FY21
- Advantage Club forays in Fintech Services, announces an early salary access feature
- Cashfree launches 'Accounts' to help fintechs build banking services; aims to become one-stop shop for Fintech APIs
- IPGA, Pulse Australia and Austrade co-host Chickpeas and Lentils Webinar - an IPGA Knowledge Series Initiative
New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/The PRTree): Digital banking is a huge play in India, according to KPMG's Pulse of Fintech, which also points out that it has a unique model compared to other jurisdictions, with digital banks serving primarily as Software as a Service (SaaS) providers and regulatory responsibilities remaining with bank partners. The fintech business received USD 2 billion in investments in the first half of 2021, which is equivalent to the total amount invested in the entire year of 2020.
Commenting on the scope of fintechs, Nishant Arora, founder, Sixth Element Finserv's Setup Services India (SSI), says, "After working in the financial advisory/consultancy industry for more than seven years, I found out that there is no brand in the financial advisory industry that guaranteed quality services to the general public. The Fintech companies have to realize that not every startup can or want to hire a huge accounting firm because they are not only expensive to hire, but also lack the flexibility that a startup may wish to. As a result, SSI was founded as a pure management consulting firm with advisors, facilitators, and problem solvers to help SMEs, young entrepreneurs, salaried employees/professionals, foreign investors, and business owners overcome their challenges."
According to Nishant, "The goal of the Fintechs should be to assist startups by making it easier to do business in India. At SSI, our goal is to become an extensive KPO in the B2B arena and provide various solutions to the new India. We use advanced data metrics and new methods to handle finances professionally."
Nishant began working in finance even before graduating with a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Delhi in 2016. He started his career as an Articled Trainee in an accounting firm in 2013 and later continued as a Senior Associate, until 2017. He worked on Statutory Audits, financial structures, and taxes of leading companies in the housing and real estate, consumer goods manufacturing, engineering, heavy equipment manufacture, textile, automobile, hospitality, entertainment, banking industries and PSUs throughout his time with the accounting company.
Talking about filling the gap and help the business grow from scratch, Nishant, says, "The aim should be to develop a one-stop financial services solution for the next-gen entrepreneurs. The need is to help foreign and Indian companies identify strategic advantages and incentive schemes in the Indian commercial ecosystem before incorporating their businesses. At SSI, we keep these goals in mind.
Explaining more about his company, he informs that "the role of SSI starts before the launch stage of a business; SSI nurtures past ideation & projection, and then proceeds with the registration of formal entities for clients and further help them to structure their MIS, create internal financial control systems, restructure their capital layouts and raise funds via both debt as well as equity instruments.
Also, to facilitate the #startupindia initiative, SSI does not charge any professional fees for startup registrations.
Apart from companies, we also help individual clients with their financial needs and compliance requirements throughout the year."
Looking to promote outsourcing technical activities related to finance, SSI is bringing in domestic KPO culture. Nishant adds, "We aim to become a gateway for foreign companies who are looking out to establish their businesses in India."
This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor