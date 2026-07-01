NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: Firefly Diamonds, one of India's fastest-growing lab-grown diamond jewellery brands, has crossed a significant milestone with the opening of its 10th store in India, reinforcing its position among the country's largest and most rapidly expanding players in the lab-grown diamond jewellery segment. Firefly Diamonds has established a presence across five major cities - Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad - serving a growing community of over 2,000 customers celebrating life's most meaningful occasions, from engagements and weddings to anniversaries, birthdays and everyday milestones. The milestone follows the recent launch of one of India's largest four-storey lab-grown diamond jewellery stores in Mumbai and marks another step in Firefly's ambition to make premium diamond jewellery more accessible to a new generation of consumers.

At the heart of Firefly's offering are lab-grown diamonds that are chemically, physically and optically identical to mined diamonds, while offering better brilliance, clarity and colour. Created using advanced technology and renewable energy, these diamonds are certified by the same globally recognised laboratories that certify natural diamonds. "For three generations, our family has been in the diamond business. What has changed is the customer," said Aayush Bhansali, Co-founder, Firefly Diamonds. "Consumers want exceptional craftsmanship, meaningful design, and a smarter way to own diamonds. Firefly was built to meet that demand. Reaching 10 stores across India is an important milestone, but it's only the beginning as we work towards making world-class diamond jewellery more accessible to a new generation of buyers."

Every Firefly jewellery piece undergoes a meticulous 20-step production process that takes over 100 hours to complete. Each diamond is set entirely by hand, followed by a rigorous 100-step quality assurance process. Only the top 2% of diamonds are selected, ensuring every piece is crafted to become a lasting heirloom for generations to come. Firefly further enhances customer experience through a suite of personalised services. Through Firefly Studio, customers can explore more than 50,000 customised ring combinations across diamonds, settings and styles, while Firefly Reserve offers bespoke jewellery creation services that transform personal stories, inspirations and heirlooms into one-of-a-kind pieces. The brand's Old Gold Exchange programme offers customers an opportunity to exchange their existing gold jewellery for Firefly store credit and added value, making it easier to upgrade to lab-grown diamond jewellery. As Firefly's lab-grown diamonds are grown in India, every purchase supports domestic manufacturing and craftsmanship, ensuring that more value stays within the country rather than flowing into overseas mining supply chains. Together, the Old Gold Exchange programme and locally grown diamonds offer customers a modern, responsible way to own diamond jewellery while contributing to India's jewellery ecosystem.

In 2025, Firefly secured USD 3 million in funding led by WestBridge Capital, a leading venture capital firm with over USD 8 billion in AUM. The investment will continue to support Firefly Diamonds' plans to expand its store footprint to 25 stores this year and 60 stores next year, further strengthening its position as one of India's largest lab-grown diamond jewellery brands. As part of this journey, the company is also looking to partner with franchisees who share its vision of bringing premium lab-grown diamond jewellery to customers across the country. Its portfolio includes many collections, notably, All Ways You, a collection featuring transformable jewellery that transitions seamlessly from everyday wear to evening occasions; Maxim, a contemporary collection created for the growing men's jewellery segment; and the Eden Collection, inspired by lush gardens, transforming freely climbing vines and light-catching leaves into delicate diamond silhouettes that capture nature illuminated. These sit alongside an expanding range of collections designed for versatility, self-expression and everyday celebrations.

Sustainability remains central to the brand's philosophy. The brand's lab-grown diamonds are created using renewable energy, offering a more environmentally responsible alternative to traditional diamond mining. Extending this commitment beyond its products, Firefly plants a tree in the name of every customer. Through a digital tracking platform, customers can monitor their tree's location, growth, carbon offset and oxygen contribution, creating a tangible environmental legacy linked to every purchase. Giving back to society is equally central to Firefly's journey. The brand's co-founders established CADIndia, a non-profit initiative that provides affordable training in CAD software used in jewellery design and manufacturing. The programme has trained hundreds of students from diverse backgrounds, many of whom have gone on to contribute to the jewellery industry, creating a direct link between skill development, employment and craftsmanship.

About Firefly Diamonds Firefly Diamonds is a modern lab-grown diamond jewellery brand built on a 60-year legacy of craftsmanship. With a focus on sustainability, custom design, and everyday luxury, Firefly offers 100% real, certified diamonds powered by renewable energy, both online and across its stores in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Extending its sustainability-first ethos, Firefly plants a tree in the name of every customer, creating a lasting environmental legacy tied to each jewellery purchase. For franchisee enquiries, contact us at info@fireflydiamonds.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)