First-ever digital edition of Japanese Film Festival 2020 opens in India

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Japan Foundation New Delhi announced the launch of the Fourth edition of Japanese Film Festival (JFF) 2020 in India on 4 December'20.

The one-of-a-kind 10-day digital Film Festival will be held from 4 to 13 December' 20. The expansive movie list this year entails 30 of Japan's most acclaimed films of varied formats and subjects across categories including animation, feature drama, romance, thriller, classic and documentary.

Day one of the festival kick-started with the screening of classic and contemporary films, 'Key Of Life', 'The Flavour of Green Tea over Rice' and 'Project Dream- How to Build Mazinger Z's Hanger'.

The Fourth edition of the Japanese Film Festival is accessible to everyone across the country due to the virtual access and patrons can enjoy the best of Japanese cinema from the safety of their homes. From the carefully curated list of films, three movies will be screened each day and will be available for 24 hours on the festival watch page, .

Patrons can enjoy unlimited access to multiple movies from the film line-up without any sub'scription cost. The films selected will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles for the viewer's convenience.

"We are very excited to open the Film Festival in India. The last few months have been reassuring to see the excitement across our platforms. India is an important and growing market for the Japanese arthouses as there is notable inclination and interest for Japanese culture amongst Indians. We have closely mapped audience demand and accordingly created a list of 30 popular Japanese films suited to cater to a wider audience base addressing to varied age groups. The response so far has been overwhelming also from cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur etc. in addition to the metros," said Kaoru Miyamoto, the Director-General of the Japan Foundation New Delhi, commenting on the opening of JFF 2020.

"We are delighted and grateful for the special place that the festival has carved for itself in the Indian landscape. The last three editions have received a staggering response and, we are hopeful that the festival will be successful and bigger with the first-ever digital edition," he further added.

The Japanese Film Festival 2020 is showcasing a diverse line-up of popular Japanese films like Sumikkogurashi: Good to be in the corner, Production I.G Animation: Tokyo Marble Chocolate, Production I.G Short Animation: (Drawer Hobs), One Night, 0.5mm, Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday, Our 30-Minute Sessions, Little Nights, Little Love, Stolen Identity, Tremble All You Want, The Great Passage, RAILWAYS, Cafe Funiculi Funicula and more.

Adding fervor to the 10-day Film Festival, the Japan Foundation New Delhi is holding 'Young Critic Contest'. The contest seeks participation of young elementary and middle school students to write critical responses to the selected animation films from the Festival's movie line-up. Six winners will be declared by December 24, 2020 and will be awarded a Certificate of Excellence along with exclusive Japanese Film Festival goodies.

For more information on the movie line-up, registration process, festival schedule and dates, you can log onto the Festival watch page, . You can also check out the official social handles for regular updates.

