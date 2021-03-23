First-ever jewellery trend report by Natural Diamond Council launched at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Natural Diamond Council, India, launched their first-ever jewellery trend report at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week that offers insights and predictions of the upcoming natural diamond jewellery.

The report has been thoughtfully compiled by the leading minds in the field of design, fashion, lifestyle, journalism and jewellery who form the first-ever style collective: Aditi Rao Hydari, HH Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda, Bibhu Mohapatra, Roohi Oomerbhoy Jaykishan, Katerina Perez, Sarah Royce Greensill, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Nonita Kalra.

The report was launched through a live virtual panel discussion that featured industry stalwarts: Gaurav Gupta, fashion designer; Rahi, Influencer; Rhea Kapoor, Producer and Fashion Stylist; Richa Singh, Managing Director - India, Natural Diamond Council; Jaspreet Chandok, Head - Lifestyle Businesses, RISE Worldwide and was moderated by the editor-in-chief, Tata CLiQ Luxury, Nonita Kalra.

The world went through a challenging time and the past year has been a year of reflection and evaluation. With everything coming to a halt we began to realise the value of connection and respecting things that are natural. There is a change in perspective and today we seek happiness in things that are meaningful and would last forever.

This desire has led to the 5 trends that are a clear expression of this period. Shoulder dusters and statements cuffs were chosen as these attention-grabbing pieces are all about being in the present. Geometric design, another big trend, comes from a strong desire for order and given the uncertainty we have faced, it makes sense that we desire the logic of symmetry. In an ever-changing world, we have finally been able to blur the lines, which is why jewellery is now shared.

Men and women wear the same pieces, but in a very individualistic manner and that's what gender fluid jewellery is all about. Jewellery is an emotion and the new heirloom represents the meaning we attach to it. It is handed down from generation to generation but retains its shine and grandeur. Collected lovingly, polished carefully, every time you hold it or wear it, you are reminded of where you come from.

The NDC plans to create and publish a bi-annual Trend Report that predicts future trends in the jewellery world. NDC has redefined traditional diamond moments by emphasizing how diamonds are not solely the purview of romantic interests or formal occasions.

The NDC is promoting a more contemporary approach to the diamond dream, with diamond jewellery being an essential part of meaningful moments, both big and small.

Richa Singh, Managing Director, NDC India, said, "Natural diamonds have always been at the forefront of fashion and have remained timeless and inspirational over the years. Last year has been difficult for all of us and it has changed the way we seek happiness and most importantly our purchase decisions. Things that are meaningful and lasts forever holds value for us. Owing to this sentiment we curated our first-ever jewellery trend report that showcases natural diamonds like never seen before. To discuss the future of jewellery and its trends with such pioneers across genres I think the creative process has been an enriching experience for me."

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari said, "Diamonds and stones have energies and carry memories. It's important to wear them with that love and respect. It's your emotional heritage."

Anaita Shroff Adajania, Award-winning stylist, Lifestyle Consultant, Creative Director commented, "Today's heirloom is about taking jewels that are traditional, but giving them a contemporary feel by wearing them more casually."

New York-based fashion and jewellery designer Bibhu Mohapatra, added, "There is a changing attitude towards jewellery. People are wearing jewels and diamonds every day and styling them in new ways. Classic pieces are now worn with an oversized T-shirt and ripped jeans. Fine jewellery is no longer put away as precious assets to be worn on special and rare occasions only."

HH Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda said, "Heirlooms have been passed on through generations, but ultimately they are jewels that will never go out of style. Now, it's the current generation's contribution to the collection. It's a new classic."

The Trend Report was launched at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, with a digital-first strategy on OTT platforms starting 19th March to target the affluent, informed luxury consumer and will release on leading premium English publications. The high-impact initiatives in promoting the same are underway by creating a buzz on different social media platforms, a webinar, fact cards, articles, and more.

The Natural Diamond Council will also distribute campaign materials through its owned channels, including its website, as well as comprehensive information about the brands that are seen. For an enhanced connection with the local consumers and retail trade, there will be a section dedicated to similar jewellery designs that are available in India.

Link to trend report: (www.naturaldiamonds.com/in/style-innovation/diamond-jewellery-trend-report-2021/)

