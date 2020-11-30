First Kiss: Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Ipsitaa's Brand New Chartbuster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The lockdown has not slowed Yo Yo Honey Singh and his team down! The team has finished working on their brand new masterpiece that's going to set the stage and streaming platforms on fire. Here's the full story of how the song titled First Kiss came to be!

The music video has got over 25 million views in less than 48 hours on YouTube and was #1 trending on launch day.

It all started with Yo Yo Honey Singh discovering Ipsitaa's performances online. Yo Yo Honey Singh's close friend and music enthusiast shared more performances of the talented Ipsitaa and suggested that the hip-hop legend can collaborate with this up and coming artist whose voice has a melodious vibe!

Yo Yo Honey Singh's team immediately responded and fixed up a jam session with Ipsitaa. After a few productive jams sessions, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ipsitaa started working on their brand new project, First Kiss.

Everyone believed in the song but due to the pandemic, the video production team faced a lot of issues. The concept of the video was designed to be shot in Miami however, COVID-19 challenges altered the entire process and conceptualization of the song. The team then decided to create a brand new script that would fit the larger than life backdrop of Dubai! There were still many struggles and hurdles for First Kiss, the team's efforts witnessed another challenge with India facing a lockdown.

The relentless efforts of Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ipsitaa, and the team was not shaken, they then decided to go ahead and shoot the entire story in the capital, New Delhi!

The team worked day and night to give a massive, grand international appeal to the brand new video of First Kiss. Right from casting to the choice of costumes everything was selected to be international and pushed the boundaries of production! The video was shot in 3 days with expert supervision and top medical support on-ground. The post-production of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ipsitaa's brand new song First Kiss has cutting-edge graphics and visuals achieved with industry-best VFX artists.

Ipsitaa's talent shines with the choreography of the song. She is trained in classical dance and delivers her gracious and attractive moves in the brand new song First Kiss. The song features Ipsitaa's dance in a completely new form, for which she worked for months and took classes online!

Here's what Ipsitaa has to say on collaborating with Yo Yo Honey Singh on their brand new song First Kiss, "I had an awesome time working with Yo Yo Honey Singh. Right from recording vocals to learning a new dance form, to the video, every step of the journey was a lot of fun! I consider myself to be very lucky to begin my music career with such a legendary artist and I'm super excited and proud to share the song, First Kiss with the world!!"

With First Kiss you will re-live the 90s vibe in Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ipsitaa's Style!

Music Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HO7CRp44s10

