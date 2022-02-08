First Look: SKODA SLAVIA to be showcased at dealerships across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SKODA AUTO India today announced the showcasing of the all-new premium mid-size sedan, SLAVIA at its showrooms across India.

Customers can get a personal experience with the car, along with a detailed immersion of the product features. While pre-bookings are already underway, the test-drives and customer deliveries will commence in early March 2022, post the price announcement.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, SKODA AUTO India, said, "The SLAVIA is the second jewel for SKODA AUTO India under the 2.0 project. This sedan will strengthen our position in this dynamic market, and also re-energise and revive the premium mid-size sedan segment. With the SLAVIA, we are confident of putting the love back into sedans. This gorgeous car is now just one step away for our customers. This occasion is momentous also because the SLAVIA name is the advent of a new legacy for SKODA AUTO, in India, and also on a global scale."

The SLAVIA is SKODA AUTO India's second vehicle based on made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform after the KUSHAQ SUV introduced in July 2021. Powered by a 1.0 litre 3-cylinder turbopetrol and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbopetrol making 85kW (115ps) and 110kW (150PS) respectively, the SLAVIA will also come with a choice of a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG transmissions.

At 1752mm, the SKODA SLAVIA is the widest car in its premium mid-size sedan segment providing class-leading space and comfort for five in its generous cabin. The SLAVIA also leads its class in terms of boot space with a capacity of 521 litres. The rear seats are not only abundant with space but also look after the comfort and convenience of the rear passengers with dual AC vents and dual USB ports to charge personal devices.

On the inside, the front is accentuated with a dashboard lined with circular AC vents. Taking centre-stage in the dash is a 25.4 cms (10-inch) touchscreen for all infotainment and navigation needs. With SmartLink technology and by downloading the MySKODA app onto the phone, the system allows for complete integration with the phone and customised preferences, media, entertainment and offline navigation in areas with poor connectivity.

Moreover, the touchscreen also has a design element running under it serving two purposes. It is a reflection of the SKODA grille outside and also acts as a rest for the wrist, making it ergonomic, convenient and safe for the user to operate the touchscreen.

As for passenger safety, the SLAVIA features six airbags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Multi-Collision Brake among others. Enhancing safety for younger passengers are ISOFIX anchors and tether point anchors in rear seats. Further improving cabin quality is the Aircare function that filters outside air coming into the cabin.

The safety elements continue outside with features like automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers and air pressure sensors in the tyres enhancing visibility and safety irrespective of road conditions and weather.

Customers can visit the SKODA AUTO India dealerships closest to them and for a personalised experience with the all-new SKODA SLAVIA.

SKODA AUTO

> is successfully steering through the new decade with the NEXT LEVEL - SKODA STRATEGY 2030.

> aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030 with an attractive line-up in the entry-level segments and additional e-models.

> is emerging as the leading European brand in India, Russia and North Africa.

> currently offers its customers ten passenger-car series: the FABIA, RAPID, SCALA, OCTAVIA and SUPERB as well as the KAMIQ, KAROQ, KODIAQ, ENYAQ iV and KUSHAQ.

> delivered over 870,000 vehicles to customers around the world in 2021.

> has been a member of the Volkswagen Group for 30 years. The Volkswagen Group is one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers in the world.

> independently manufactures and develops not only vehicles but also components such as engines and transmissions in association with the Group.

> operates at three sites in the Czech Republic; manufactures in China, Russia, Slovakia and India primarily through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine with a local partner.

> employs more than 43,000 people globally and is active in over 100 markets.

SKODA AUTO INDIA

> fascinating customers in India since 2001.

> offers four models in India - SUPERB, OCTAVIA, KUSHAQ and KODIAQ.

> present in more than 100 cities across the country with over 175 customer touchpoints

> recorded a triple-digit growth of 130% with 23,858 units sold in 2021

> SKODA AUTO India website -(https://www.skoda-auto.co.in)

> SKODA AUTO India Communications Twitter Handle - @SKODAIndia_PR

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)