BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Suditi Sports Apparel Ltd. (Suditi), a long-time leader in apparel exports, today announced a multiyear expansion of their longstanding merchandising collaboration in India that will see Suditi open the first NBA Store in the country, operate the league's official local online store at NBAStore.in, and launch the widest assortment of officially licensed NBA fanwear ever in the market. The first NBA Store in India will open in 2027 and mark the league's first-ever physical retail location in the country. Additional details, including the store's location, will be announced at a later date.

Beginning this month, Suditi will begin operating NBAStore.in, providing fans across India with access to a comprehensive selection of official NBA merchandise, including current and former player jerseys, apparel, headwear, performance and casual footwear, basketballs, accessories, and more from major brands such as Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Wilson and NBA Fanwear by Suditi. As part of the expanded fanwear collection, Suditi will introduce casual shirts and lifestyle footwear to its offering that already includes t-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, pants, headwear, accessories and more. The entire collection will be available at NBAStore.in, Suditi's direct-to-consumer platform ShopTheArena.com, and select online and in-person retail channels across the country.

"Extending our longstanding relationship with Suditi marks a meaningful step in accelerating the NBA's retail growth in India," said NBA Head of India Sunny Malik. "Together, we are making it easier than ever for fans to represent their favorite teams and players through the most comprehensive selection of official NBA merchandise across NBAStore.in and Suditi's physical and online stores, alongside the historic opening of the first NBA Store in the country next year." "Eight years ago, we began working with the NBA to bring officially licensed fanwear to India, and the business has grown significantly since," said Tanuj Agarwal, Co-founder of Suditi Sports Apparel Ltd. "We are excited to now extend our merchandising partnership by operating NBAStore.in and launching the first NBA Store in India. With an assortment of leading brands offering official NBA merchandise, we are making it easier than ever for fans to connect with the game of basketball."

The 2026-27 NBA season is airing live in India on Prime Video and NBA League Pass, the league's premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App. Fans in India can follow the NBA on Facebook (Facebook.com/NBAIndia), Instagram (@NBAIndia) and, for everything style related, (@NBAStyle_in) and X (@NBAIndia), and download the NBA App for the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)