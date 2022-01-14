First-of-its-kind clinic to cure PCOD hormonal disorder in women launched in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI/PNN): Polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD), a common disease in today's younger generation, has taken the modern world by storm.

With the mission to help women to optimise their hormones and get back their vibrant selves, a first-of-its-kind PCOD clinic has been launched in Lucknow.

Thanks to Dr Sameer Kumar Singh and Dr. Neeraj Singh--both are gold medallists--for launching the PCOD clinic with the vision to provide their patients with wholesome health solutions.

PCOD, a hormonal disorder, occurs due to the imbalance of two female hormones--estrogen and progesterone--with estrogen taking the upper hand in causing menstrual irregularities, infertility, increased risk of endometrial (inner lining of the uterus) and breast cancer, insulin resistance causing obesity and excess of testosterone causing acne and hair growth.

Both the doctors are focused on creating a holistic health plan for their patients through guiding them about diet modifications and providing insightful knowledge about changing one's personality, aura, and lifestyle. They try to reach the core issues behind hormonal health imbalance. These issues are linked with anxiety, depression, PTSD issues, stress disorders. Using their abundant knowledge and experience in the field a health plan is created.

Dr. Sameer Kumar Singh, who is operating the multispeciality clinic, Naina Homeo Care since 2002 in Lucknow, said, "We are focusing on creating a holistic health plan for the patients with homeopathic medicines, dietary modifications, and changing one's personality, aura, and lifestyle. We try to reach the core issues behind hormonal health imbalance. These issues are linked with anxiety, depression, PTSD issues, and stress disorders"

"The people in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities believe in the power of homeopathy and coaching for two main reasons. Firstly, the clinical expertise can reach their places through online systems. And secondly, medicines can also get delivered to their doorstep", Dr. Neeraj Singh, a master in NLP and a qualified health coach.

