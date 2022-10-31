First South Indian start-up to bag two runner-up awards at Go Global Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/SRV): The International Trade Council (ITC) event "Go Global Awards" in Tallinn, Estonia, brought together hundreds of senior executives from the world's most innovative manufacturers, re-manufacturers, and exporters, along with representatives from government bodies, trade associations, venture capital firms, and financial institutions.

The Go Global Awards celebrate organisations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies. Selected by a rigorous three-tiered review and selection process, the top 20 per cent of nominations across all categories are then cross-reviewed to ensure consistency.

While the Go Global Awards offer the opportunity to be recognized and honoured by their peers, the event goes beyond winning trophies and citations. The program aims to build a community of senior executives from across the globe to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships and build on their existing knowledge and connections.

This year, for the first time, an Indian company, Edisun Consulting Services, a Chennai-based start-up, was a finalist at the Go Global Awards 2022 with their sustainable e-commerce product Wizcart. Edisun was one of the 300 companies that got shortlisted out of 6000 applications received from all over the globe.

Wizcart won the runner-up award in two categories, namely E-commerce Product of the Year and Product Innovation of the Year.

Wizcart is an eco-friendly self-checkout solution for retail markets to reduce queues in supermarkets. Intending to reduce carbon footprints at retail centres, Wizcart helps in creating a better world today for a brighter tomorrow. The product not only brings innovation to the table but was also created with social responsibility in mind.

Wizcart was earlier selected as one of the winners by Startupbootcamp.org (SBC Europe) and will be bootstrapped in 2020. It was also recognized by a leading international sports brand for deploying self-checkout in their shops and by the digital payments body of India.

Ezhilan Mullaiyappan (Ezi), Founder of Wizcart, was one of the panellists at the "Digital Transformation Imperative" discussion at the Go Global Awards, where he spoke about the current digital transformation trends. Dignitaries from 86 countries participated in this discussion.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Ezi predicted that biometric payments and electric vehicles would be major global trends in the next five years. While addressing questions from the audience, he spoke about the challenges faced by big companies in adopting digital transformation and why companies failed in adopting digital transformation.

Ezi shared that he felt the need for data standardisation, especially in the socially exposed world where digital ethics plays a major role, and also emphasised the need for socially responsible behaviour in exchanging data between parties.

It was a wonderful and fruitful event where Edisun Consulting Services had the opportunity to connect with innovators and startupreneurs from 86 countries.

Sundari Ganapathy, the co-founder of Wizcart, said that Edisun Consulting Services would continue to invest in building sustainable and innovative products aimed at a promising future.

For more information, please visit: (https://www.wizcart.co.in)/or care@wizcart.co.in

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)