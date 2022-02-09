Firstsource included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809), a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced its inclusion in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI).

The modified market capitalization-weighted index aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting in 2022 and comprises 418 companies across 45 countries and regions.

The GEI framework scores companies against five pillars of gender equality: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

"This is a proud moment of validation for us. At Firstsource, we are committed to building an equal and inclusive workplace and the GEI framework provides an important benchmark to measure and improve against," said Vipul Khanna, MD & CEO, Firstsource Solutions. "An inclusive, equal workplace doesn't only address a social imbalance, it creates diversity of thought leading to innovation and better impact for any organization."

"We are proud to recognize Firstsource and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

A record number of companies disclosed their data for this year's GEI by using the GEI Framework, an increase of 20% year-over-year. This demonstrates a growing commitment to gender equality and recognition that the global business community can lead the charge for meaningful change by committing to more transparent reporting and disclosure of social data.

Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal®, those that have a market capitalization of USD 1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

