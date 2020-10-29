Fitness Start-up Cult.fit Celebrates its Return with their Anthem WeAreCultAnthem

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bengaluru based fitness start-up Cult.fit along with Social Panga is all set to welcome their members back with the high spirited energy they have always been known for.

The We Are Cult anthem aims to celebrate the very spirit of be better every day that Cult.fit stands by, as Cult.fit centers open across cities in a staggered manner over the next few weeks.

We teamed up with Cult.fit to launch their anthem that brings the energy of Cult.fit on the viewers screen, a lyrical manifestation of the strength of the community, the zeal and most importantly the culture everybody has been eagerly waiting for.

"We are excited about Cult re-opening and have started seeing great traction at the centres. As we welcome our old and new Cult members back to work out with us, we want them to be invigorated, motivated and reminded of the Cult spirit they know and have grown to love. This exciting campaign with Social Panga is a great way to kick off our comeback. The anthem is catchy, fun, and above all, an ode to our Cult community that has kept us motivated in the last few months," said Naresh Krishnaswamy, Growth and Business - Cure.fit, while talking about the initiative.

"An anthem has always been categorized as an uplifting means of communicating a message and when it comes to power and impact Cult.fit never runs out of it. We spent days trying to manifest a gripping celebration on Cult.fit reopening in a staggered manner and this lyrical manifestation #WeAreCultAnthem was born! The anthem aims at communicating the brand's passion and their community's undaunting motivation to Be Better Everyday," said Gaurav Arora, Co-founder of Social Panga, while adding about the campaign.

"The team managed to capture the true energy and essence and channelized it as an anthem, which is now on loop in our heads and all streaming platforms!" said Gaurav Arora.

