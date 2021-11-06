Fitness2Flash is among 13 finalists in India to receive funding from Facebook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI/PNN): Fitness2Flash, an all-health, women's and fitness community, is one of 13 finalists in India to be funded by Facebook's Community Accelerator Programme (FCAP) 2021.

Aside from training and early access to new products, Fitness2Flash will receive up to $50,000 in funding from Facebook to help fund the community's activities.

In the last six months, approximately 13,000 communities participated, and Fitness2Flash is one of 13 finalists from India for Facebook's CAP-2021 programme. FCAP-2021 was announced in May 2021 to assist and empower leaders to harness the power of their communities and turn ideas into action. Facebook's Community Accelerator Program was announced in May 2021 and was aimed to help and empower leaders to harness the power of their communities and turn ideas into action

Fitness2Flash has grown to over 350k women worldwide. F2F has evolved significantly over the years, but one goal has remained constant: bringing health and fitness to all and motivating and encouraging women to prioritize their health above all else.

Initially, Fitness2Flash was founded as a Whatsapp group with a motley group of 100-odd women in 2015. Soon, it moved on the Facebook platform, and the journey of transforming lives on a larger scale kick-started.

Today, about 350k plus women have been benefited healthwise from F2F, and the task of encouraging every woman to take care of their health continues.

F2F has its presence on social media like Facebook, Instagram, and a website, where one can avail of the services offered.

"Fitness2Flash began its humble journey in the world of women's health and fitness using the Whatsapp platform," said Rinku Shah, founder of Fitness2Flash. In a very short period, F2F has grown exponentially worldwide, with more and more women joining Facebook for personal grooming, healthcare, and fitness. We are pleased to be associated with Facebook and even more pleased to receive funding to further our objectives."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)