VMPL New Delhi [India], July 22: The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, successfully concluded the FITT Investment Summit 2026, held on 17-18 July 2026 at the Research & Innovation Park, IIT Delhi. The two-day Summit brought together over 75 leading investors, including venture capital firms, institutional investors, angel networks, family offices, and ecosystem leaders, alongside over 60 high-potential startups supported by FITT, creating a dynamic platform for investment, collaboration, and innovation. The Summit featured Investment Committee evaluations, Demo Day startup showcases, leadership conversations, masterclasses, mentorship sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and curated one-on-one investor-founder meetings, enabling meaningful engagement between startups and the investment community.

A key highlight was the Leadership Fireside Chat, "India's Capital Transition: Adapt or Exit the DeepTech Decade," featuring Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder & Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge India Ltd., and Shri S. P. Singh, Nodal Officer In-Charge, Research Development & Innovation (RDI) Fund, moderated by Dr. Nikhil Agrawal, Managing Director, FITT, IIT Delhi. The discussion explored the role of patient capital, institutional funding, and research commercialization in shaping India's next generation of deeptech companies. The Summit also hosted the FITT Investment Fund Investment Committee, jointly convened with SIDBI and EXIM Bank, bringing together institutional expertise to evaluate promising, innovation-led startups for potential investment and support.

The program featured sessions by Shri Suresh Goyal, Director General, NCAER; Mr. Vikram Gupta, Partner, IvyCap Ventures; Mr. Abhay Agarwal, Founder & Fund Manager, Piper Serica Advisors; Ms. Shanti Mohan, Founder & CEO, LetsVenture (LVX) & General Partner, SamVed VC; Mr. Mayank Agarwal, Head, IAN Angel Fund; and a panel discussion with Mr. Sharad Bansal, Founding & Managing Partner, Warmup Ventures, and Mr. Vipul Patel, Partner - Seed Investing, IIMA Ventures, moderated by Mr. Saksham Kotiya, Managing Partner - Masters' Union Ventures. Quotes Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder & Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge India Ltd., said: "India's deeptech ambitions cannot be realized through conventional funding cycles alone. We need patient capital that backs founders over the long term and institutional mechanisms like the RDI Fund that enable breakthrough research to become globally competitive businesses."

Shri S. P. Singh, Nodal Officer In-Charge, Research Development & Innovation (RDI) Fund, said: "The RDI Fund is an important step towards bridging the gap between research and commercialization. By enabling long-term institutional support for innovation, we can help transform promising technologies into globally relevant enterprises." Dr. Nikhil Agrawal, Managing Director, FITT, IIT Delhi, said: "The FITT Investment Summit reflects our commitment to connecting research, entrepreneurship, and capital on a single platform. By bringing together founders, investors, institutions, and policymakers, we are creating opportunities that accelerate innovation and strengthen India's deeptech ecosystem." Mr. Vikram Gupta, Partner, IvyCap Ventures, said: "India's deeptech ecosystem has reached an inflection point. The next five years will be defined by our ability to translate world-class research into scalable businesses through long-term partnerships between academia, founders, industry, and investors."

The FITT Investment Summit 2026 reaffirmed FITT's commitment to strengthening India's innovation ecosystem by facilitating high-quality investor engagement, supporting research commercialization, and enabling meaningful collaborations between startups, investors, academia, and industry. About FITT The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, is the industry interface organization of IIT Delhi dedicated to promoting technology commercialization, startup incubation, industry collaboration, and innovation-led entrepreneurship. Through its accelerator programs, investment initiatives, and strategic partnerships, FITT continues to strengthen India's innovation ecosystem by connecting research, startups, industry, and capital. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)