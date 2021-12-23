Fittr announces Dhyan Suman as the Grand Prize Winner of the Transformation Challenge of 2021

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): World's largest community-first online health and fitness brands, Fittr, today announced the grand winner of its 2021 Transformation Challenge (TC).

The jury selected Dhyan Suman from Jaipur as the winner from the top 10 competitors shortlisted from each challenge conducted in 2021, including TC 12, TC 13, and TC 14.

The winner is awarded with a cash prize of INR 1 crore.

TC 2021 saw a whopping response from the community as more than 100000 people participated with more than 60000 unique across three editions. Fittr's app helped more than 62 percent challengers to make their own nutrition and workout plan. 99 percent of the users witnessed improvement in their underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, PCOS/PCOD and other injuries.

Announcing the grand winner, Jitendra Chouksey (JC), Founder and CEO, Fittr, said, "It is imperative to maintain one's overall fitness, especially in the times that we live. The Transformation Challenges this year witnessed some stellar entries where the contenders pushed their boundaries and worked towards achieving their fitness goals. I would like to congratulate Dhyan Suman and the top contenders to motivate & encourage people around her to be fit."

Congratulating the winner, Suniel Shetty, said, "It's good to honour the passion and drive in people to be healthy and fit. I'm delighted to see the Fittr community inspiring people across the world to embark on their own fitness journey. I'd like to congratulate all the TC participants and winners for their amazing fitness journeys, as well as the grand prize winner. It's great to witness all of these incredible fitness transformations."

Winner Dhyan Suman commenting on her win said, "I am over the moon; two biggest wins of my life within a week. On 15th December, I was awarded as the winner of TC 14 female category and now the grand prize award. Not only have I won this, but achieved a better lifestyle, health, and wellness. I am grateful to Fittr and JC for encouraging the community and motivating us to be better every day. I now look forward to TC 15 in 2022 and win more accolades."

Seeing this great response from TC 2021, Fittr will be back with another thrilling edition of the Transformation Challenge, TC 15 in January 2022. The registration for TC 15 will be open from 24th December 2021 until 9th January 2022. TC 15 will be full of surprises and will invigorate the community to pull their running shoes out of their closet and get moving!

Fittr is tech-enabled community-first health and fitness platform headquartered in Pune. Founded by Jitendra Chouksey (CEO) & Co-founders namely, Sonal Singh, who previously worked as a strategy and operations consultant with Deloitte London, Jyoti Dabas, a former Citigroup analyst, Rohit Chattopadhyay, who comes in with a diverse Sales & Marketing experience across Banking & various other sectors, and Bala Krishna Reddy, a former developer at Ford Motors, Fittr's vision is to build a global community offering physical, mental and emotional well-being solutions. Fittr is available on Android and iOS.

For more information, please visit(https://www.fittr.com).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)