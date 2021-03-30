Five reasons you need to incorporate Omega-3 in your Diet

You would like to read
- Labcube Mana Arogya Ayush - Immunity Booster Shots
- Sunflame Healthy Bites announces Season 2: Immunity Booster Special
- Unwanted Antibiotic can Destroy the Health of a Body Builder: Dr. Anuj Chaudhary
- Omega Seiki Mobility to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Bangladesh, company to invest INR 100 crores
- Many People are Considering Immunity as Biggest Wealth
New Delhi, [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omega-3 has been hailed as the must-have in the diet menu for multiple reasons. But what is it about omega-3s that makes it the hero of the day? For starters, Omega-3 is an essential nutrient needed by the human body that can only be provided through the diet and has been associated with various health benefits.
A Happy Heart - According to scientific research, plant-based Omega-3 ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) may play an important role in reducing the risk of heart disease. Studies show that eating foods rich in Omega-3s may help reduce risk factors for heart disease, including blood pressure, triglycerides, and cholesterol [1]. For a dose of amazing omegas, be sure to add a handful of walnuts to your daily diet.
The Good Fats - Good fats are a source of essential fatty acids, compounds needed to maintain an ideal weight, optimal health, and normal physiological functions. The good fats to focus on are monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are readily found in walnuts, seeds, salmon, olive oil, and avocado. Omega-3 fatty acids are a specific type of polyunsaturated fat that's consistently praised for its heroic health perks.
Immunity Booster - The year 2020 had everyone working round the clock on one thing - immunity. This is where an all Omega-3-rich diet tops the food pyramid. As per FSSAI Eat Right During COVID-19 Guidelines, plant-based Omega-3 rich foods such as walnuts, pumpkin seeds, bajra, fenugreek leaves should be included in our regular diet to support a healthy immune system.[2]
Healthy You - If not looked after, the human body can be riddled with problems like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, chronic inflammation, metabolic syndrome, anxiety, depression, etc. We are what we consume, and research indicates that including Omega-3 in your daily diet, such as walnuts, may support brain health [3], heart health [1], and healthy aging.[4]
The All rounder - The beauty of Omega-3 is its versatility. Irrespective of whether you are a vegetarian or non-vegetarian, vegan or plant-forward, Omega-3s can be found and sourced from a variety of places. There are three forms of Omega-3s. EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) come from marine-based sources, like salmon, mackerel, and trout. ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) comes from plant-based sources such as walnuts, chia seed, flaxseed, and vegetable oils. All Omega-3s provide certain benefits, so it's important to get these good fats from a variety of sources. As the only nut significantly high in Omega-3 ALA (2.5g per one ounce), the best way to get more ALA into your diet is to start with walnuts.
So what are you waiting for? Pledge to include the Power of 3 in your daily diet. Taking care of your overall wellness is as easy as 1, 2, 3!
1. Fleming JA, Kris-Etherton PM. The evidence for a-linolenic acid and cardiovascular disease benefits: comparisons with eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid. AdvNutr. 2014;5(6):863S-76S. doi: 10.3945/an.114.005850.
2. (https://fssai.gov.in/upload/uploadfiles/files/Guidance_Document_Eat_Right_07_06_2020.pdf)
3. Barcelo-Coblijn G, Murphy EJ. Alpha-linolenic acid and its conversion to longer chain n3 fatty acids: Benefits for human health and a role in maintaining tissue n-3 fatty acid levels. Prog Lipid Res. 2009;48(6):355-74. doi: 10.1016/j.plipres.2009.07.002.
4. Sala-Vila A, Guasch-Ferre M, Hu FB, et al. Dietary a-linolenic acid, marine o-3 fatty acids, and mortality in a population with high fish consumption: findings from the PREvencion con DIetaMEDiterranea (PREDIMED) study. J Am Heart Assoc. 2016;5(1):e002543. doi: 10.1161/JAHA.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor